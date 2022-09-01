Two sure signs of growing old are swapping operation stories and becoming a crank. It's the latter one that is more of an issue for me; as an aging white male, complaining about something petty is viewed as my birthright. Yes, becoming cranky in my dotage is unfortunate but a sign of the times. So I beg your mercy and indulgence as I do what many men my age do: bitch about inane matters.
Of all things to complain about I raise a truly important issue — the assassination of the queen's own, particularly the way that pronoun usage, let alone normal speech, has become gloriously dumbed down, thus making many of us sound stupid. Hey, this is important stuff, so keep reading.
She, he, his, hers, us, them, their, theirs, it, her, him, you, y'all — how has this become so confusing on so many levels? Here's an example of what has become a classic grievance, and I hear this misuse up and down the gamut from everyday speakers to print media to news hosts to professionals who should know better: using him/her when the sentence requires he/she. For example, it's become commonplace to hear someone say, "Her and her girlfriend went on a trip."
Man, this grates on me like claws on a chalkboard. Obviously, if you don't want to sound like an idiot or a kindergartner, the statement is properly said, "She and her girlfriend." Much of this has to do with forgotten knowledge of subject and object in a sentence, but an easy way to check if you're speaking your own native language correctly is to take out the associating qualifier in the phrase, "and her girlfriend," leaving you with "Her went on a trip." Again, this is fine if you're 3, but not if you're 33. What ever happened to "she" and "he?" Environmental collapse and rising fascism be damned, this is a serious issue. "Him and his boys …" Sigh. This has become the most obvious and grievous of language errors in contemporary American life. To one who sees proper language use as high art and evidence of possessing a basic high school education, I roll in the grave I'm not yet inhabiting.
But the most common mistake I hear today (and it cranks me like no other) is this terrible habit that has developed particularly with those who work with the public. It's the loss of the simple "you" being replaced with the ubiquitous "we." Walk into any restaurant and you'll get it from the young server: "What are we having today?" The nurse in my physician's office, the assistant in my optometrist's office, the cashier at Bi-Mart: "How are we feeling today?" Gahh. First and foremost — there is no "we" here. There is only "you" and "me."
It is a question I can never truly answer for I know how I am, how I feel, what I want, but nothing about you. I try to make a point and raise one's consciousness in my response: "I have no idea what you want, but I know what I want," vainly hoping that the server will get it, but they never do. Laughing nervously because that's all you can do with an old white male crank, they repeat their question. Folks, I don't want to sound mean here but there is no "we." Beyond the normal hope that one's life is going well, I could care less how a stranger is doing, feeling, wanting, etc. That is, "How are we feeling today?" Is entirely inconsequential to me at this moment because we have no relationship; we are but momentary strangers to one another. There is no "we," just "you" and "me." Whatever happened to the simple, accurate, normal and common use of the word "you?" As in, "What would you like?" How are you doing today?" And so on. And if you're tempted to use "we" in speaking to more than one individual, Southern culture has created the useful expression of the plural "you" with "you all" or "y'all."
Again, as with the misuse of the pronouns in my first example, if one only knew how demeaning, condescending and stupid it sounds when one talks like this. It may sound appropriate when talking to a class of first-graders, ("Good morning class. How are we feeling today?") but not when talking to anyone over 12. So please, I beg you — begin to speak as an adult like you were taught as a child. Get your pronouns right. Don't come across as a condescending idiot. Drop the "we" unless it's called for, use "you" as it's called for, and swap out the "her" and "him" for the appropriate "she" and "he."
American culture is hellbent on dumbing ourselves down and proving to the rest of the world we don't even care to speak our native language properly. Among the most egregious examples I've heard are completely made-up words: "taughten" for "taught," "boughten" for 'bought," "producting" for "produce." Gahh.
But again, I beg your mercy for listening to yet one more white male complain about something ultimately inconsequential on the grand scale of the war in Ukraine, the wanton trashing of our planet and self-indulgent consumerism. But darn it, some things are right to get all cranked about. So I promise I won't bore you with my surgery stories if you'll just start caring about the way you sound when you open your mouth. Have I made the point with us?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.