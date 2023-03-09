I find myself thinking a lot about heaven these days. I suppose it is a natural reaction to the depth of reality I experience swirling around me. Earthquakes killing thousands of Turkish and Syrian people, American gun nuts killing thousands of children and Black people for whom their hunger for death by bullets will never be satiated, the lack of proper cold and snow in winter and the loathsome heat of summer, the general shallowness of most of our interactions with one another rather than seeing them as blessings provided by a loving creator.
I presume we all have our own impression about what heaven might mean for us if we even believe in the concept. I used to feel that heaven for me, the state of existence in which my post-mortal consciousness will exist, would be earth as it existed preindustrial revolution, precapitalism, prehomosapien. Prewar, pregreed, prepandemic, preFox. Premass lie, premass whining about not always having my way, premass gullibility. That would be on earth, all by myself, somewhere green, beautiful, sunny, warm, forested with birds singing their prayers constantly and monarch butterflies all over the place. Where the water was indeed pure, fresh and untainted and the air so clear I could see forever in clear detail amidst the absolutely beautiful blue color of our sky.
While I continue to largely hold onto this vision, my concept has changed. Rather than existing comfortably and conveniently alone without having to ever again experience the messiness of interacting with other humans and associated BS, lack of sincerity, incipient narcissism and general ill-will towards each other, I realize that despite all that, heaven must, if it is to exist at all, contain anyone and everyone. Otherwise, I just set myself up as a sovereign god over my own utopian vision, thereby incurring the very worst of sins I seek to avoid: the greedy imperialism of my ego. I remember once reading someone’s description of “the church,” referring to it as a “motley collection of kooks, crackpots, cranks, assorted nuts and backstabbers, nevertheless beloved by God precisely because and for who they are.” Guilty as charged.
Heaven, if it is to exist at all, must have room for all of us: fascists, socialists, racists, narcissists, three percenters; even the likes of Tucker Carlson and Matt Henry. For we all share one thing in common — the ability to wound each other, write each other off when it suits us and the insatiable desire to play God. After all, Jesus said he did not come to save the healthy but the sick, dying, miserable, lonely, angry, greedy and apathetic.
Heaven then has become for me something much more simple, essential and down-to-earth: a state of existence where there is no more fear. A state of being where there is no more anger or enmity. A state of living without physical, emotional, psychic or spiritual pain of any sort. A state of consciousness that is deep, broad and wise, totally devoid of self-centered egoism and the need for forgiveness because there is no longer anything that requires it. In short, a state of pure, unadulterated love — that existence to which we all long to return.
So while I wait for my place in this heaven, I am called — you are called — to replicate it as best and imperfectly as we can in the here and now. And to always keep trying. So move over, Tucker. You and I are going to be heavenly roommates someday and it’s going to be for an awfully long time, so we might as well begin to work on it now.
Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.
