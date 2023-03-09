I find myself thinking a lot about heaven these days. I suppose it is a natural reaction to the depth of reality I experience swirling around me. Earthquakes killing thousands of Turkish and Syrian people, American gun nuts killing thousands of children and Black people for whom their hunger for death by bullets will never be satiated, the lack of proper cold and snow in winter and the loathsome heat of summer, the general shallowness of most of our interactions with one another rather than seeing them as blessings provided by a loving creator.

I presume we all have our own impression about what heaven might mean for us if we even believe in the concept. I used to feel that heaven for me, the state of existence in which my post-mortal consciousness will exist, would be earth as it existed preindustrial revolution, precapitalism, prehomosapien. Prewar, pregreed, prepandemic, preFox. Premass lie, premass whining about not always having my way, premass gullibility. That would be on earth, all by myself, somewhere green, beautiful, sunny, warm, forested with birds singing their prayers constantly and monarch butterflies all over the place. Where the water was indeed pure, fresh and untainted and the air so clear I could see forever in clear detail amidst the absolutely beautiful blue color of our sky.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.