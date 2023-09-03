My wife answered an ad in the local paper for a part-time church secretary at an American Baptist Church in Springfield and God’s outrageously ironic plan for me began at this point. Now here’s the gallows humor: The pastor, who was the one hiring for the job, had attended the same high school the same time as my wife. They’d been old friends who hadn’t seen each other since their graduation years ago in Morro Bay, California; not surprisingly, she was hired.

Pastor Jeff was about 35, a few years younger than me. Happily married to an equally charming woman with a sweet, young daughter-and-son combo, he had been raised in the fairly conservative Baptist denomination, Southern Baptist, who’d split off from the mother tribe back in 1855 over the issue of slavery. Jeff eventually found his family’s inherited tribal tradition too narrow. As a young man, he wandered toward the ABC, the most progressive flavor of the Baptist pantheon of more than 50 expressions of the Baptist denominational spectrum. The closer he got to it, the more he heard the voice of God, and the same thing happened to me (my naive mistake was to believe that all ABC congregations would be exact expressions of the one to which I was about to commit my spiritual formation, no small order).

Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor, and a volunteer ombudsman for the state of Oregon. No one should be cold, hungry, lonely or unprotected.

