As a young child I was fortunate to grow up in a musical household, meaning some type of music was frequently playing in the background. For my mother, it was usually crooning by Sinatra, which eventually gave me an appreciation for old “Blue Eyes.” My father, however, was keen on Broadway musicals and show tunes. From that, I grew to love the soundtracks from such classics as “West Side Story,” “Camelot,” “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” and many others. Such formed the musical backdrop of my adolescent life (that is, until the British Invasion in the 60s further fleshed out my musical tastes).

However, my father also had a passing fancy in a few pieces of classical music. Childhood favorites were Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” and Borodin’s “In the Steppes of Central Asia” for their haunting Russian folk melodies. The day came when I finally heard Tchaikovsky’s ripping “1812 Overture” with its outrageous finale of massed carillon and cannon blasts celebrating Russia’s victory over Napoleon’s invasion. I laid down on the couch, put on a good pair of headphones and was transported to the battlefields of Petersburg as the strings begin their quiet but agitated movement portending the show stopping cataclysm at the end.

Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.

