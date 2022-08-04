As a young child I was fortunate to grow up in a musical household, meaning some type of music was frequently playing in the background. For my mother, it was usually crooning by Sinatra, which eventually gave me an appreciation for old “Blue Eyes.” My father, however, was keen on Broadway musicals and show tunes. From that, I grew to love the soundtracks from such classics as “West Side Story,” “Camelot,” “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” and many others. Such formed the musical backdrop of my adolescent life (that is, until the British Invasion in the 60s further fleshed out my musical tastes).
However, my father also had a passing fancy in a few pieces of classical music. Childhood favorites were Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” and Borodin’s “In the Steppes of Central Asia” for their haunting Russian folk melodies. The day came when I finally heard Tchaikovsky’s ripping “1812 Overture” with its outrageous finale of massed carillon and cannon blasts celebrating Russia’s victory over Napoleon’s invasion. I laid down on the couch, put on a good pair of headphones and was transported to the battlefields of Petersburg as the strings begin their quiet but agitated movement portending the show stopping cataclysm at the end.
There was (and remains) no better piece of classical music to introduce to a 10-year old boy growing up in Toledo, Ohio. Tchaikovsky made it easy to hear the back-and-forth movements of the French and Russian troops on the ground, the point at which the victory swings in favor of the Russian troops against the French invaders and the huge national celebration at the end, blowing the roof off any concert hall and one’s imagination. From that moment on, I was hooked. Eventually I discovered the seductive and dreamy music of the French themselves (it is easy to “see” with your ears lovers smooch on top of the Eiffel Tower in June in Debussey’s “Claire de Lune,” even the exact moment when their lips meet). The title means “Light of the Moon” but it doesn’t take much imagination to hear what the impressionist composer is doing with sound. He is, quite simply, doing what most classical composers do so well: create visual images with sound that pulls at the heartstrings.
Now, at this point I must say that growing up during the 60s, classical musical introduction — let alone appreciation — was popularized by the genius of Warner Brothers as the studio made great use of the genre in their cartoons. How many of us first knew “The Flight of the Valkyries” from Elmer Fudd singing “Kill Da Wabbit.” WB did a huge favor for classical music by introducing bits and pieces to musically impressionable young kids coming of age in the middle of the last century.
Classical music is unique in its ability to create easily accessible visual images with sound: a drunken reveler’s tipsy fall amidst laughter in Ravel’s “Daphnis et Chloe,’” a mountain thunderstorm in Richard Strauss’s “An Alpine Symphony,” and the dread of war in “Mars” from Holst’s stupendous work, “The Planets.” There is, in short, nothing like classical music that stimulates the imagination and senses in a manner that no other genre does. Your mind works to hear what sensory pictures the composer is creating while your emotions react to it. It’s a gas. “Classical Gas,” that is.
So what’s my point beyond trying to convince you of the joy of giving classical music a try? Simply this. Growing up in a major Midwestern city, I had the pleasure of hearing the Toledo Symphony play this music live, an experience that always lifted my spirit. It’s not unusual for a major city to have a symphony; they can afford such things. But a Podunk town in the middle of nowhere in East Oregon with a population of 17,000? Unheard of — unless you live in Pendleton.
There is, by right, no way a town of this size should be able to sport a symphony. But thanks to few key things, it does, sometimes by the skin of its teeth. First off, we have an itinerant conductor from Waco, Texas of all places with the catchy name Beau Benson. Sounding like he belongs in a daytime soap, this dynamic and talented man commutes when needed to lead our symphony, taking brief respites from his bread-and-butter gig of being a secondary school music teacher. The guy’s a champ in my opinion and it’s anything but boring watching him lead our musicians in concerts. Along with him is our current symphony board prodded along by the talents of local prodigy J. D. Kindle. His executive expertise keeps the ship on track. But most of the credit goes to a few generous individuals who actually pony up the money it costs to put on such concerts for an affordable price for the rest of us — and a boatload of local citizens who donate hard-earned cash to the cause so tiny, itty bitty Pendleton can offer the same music experiences found in Portland or Seattle, which one pays through the nose to attend.
Thanks to such individuals, Pendleton children have the chance to hear (and perform) quality music that stimulates the imagination, heightens the emotions and sharpens math skills to boot. So my friends, sample great music not likely heard in the Round-Up stadium but rather in the Vert Hall in Pendleton or Community Center in Hermiston. It sure ain’t “New Country” or Hip-Hop or even the British Invasion. But God is it good and it rounds out what it means to be a human alive in the moment.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.