It is a privilege to write a monthly essay for the East Oregonian. It’s something I take very seriously as such pieces certainly define me in a very public way. Moreover, it implies something about the paper that chooses to publish it. In this case, it demonstrates an organization that is open to many different viewpoints and is willing to lay their subscription numbers on the line in order to give the entire public a voice. My writing must have meaning for others as well as myself.
In this vein, I’d like to throw out a shout-out to some of my favorite essayists that are featured in the paper whose writing hits home: J. D. Smith for his colorful yarns that expand the meaning of the word “believability;” Bill Aney for his professional, scientific take on forest management, demonstrating how proper management of our forests and woodlands is so vital to forest — and by extension — human health; and Alex Hobbes, living out in the hinterlands of Irrigon, penning some great writing coming from a sharp, fine, well-used mind. From a history major (me) to a poly sci major (you): Ms. Hobbes, you’re a local gem of a writer. I admire you tremendously for homeschooling your child when you could be teaching in a university. At least your child is getting an excellent education.
All right, to the business at hand.
To all my fellow Oregonians who seem hell-bent on creating The Republic of Jones here in Eastern Oregon/Western Idaho, you really need to think this through by careful reflection on the horrific prior example, i.e., the War Between the States, Part 1. We know the conflict was largely an issue of economic insecurity, cultural differences, and an overbearing federal government. This was the Southern perspective; the Northern position was the constitutional mandate to keep the young experiment from flying apart. That is, the North felt beholden to honor and maintain the sacrifices of the Revolutionary War. For them, there was no walking out of the family; in fact, Northern politicians had been politically placating the South for years before the rupture, that is, until the first and greatest Republican president chose to finally draw a line in the sand.
On pondering what must have been going through Abraham Lincoln’s mind, I couldn’t help but think about all those tremendously brave colonists who stood up to George III, farmers and craftsmen and merchants and lawyers and small shop keepers, their bare feet leaving a trail of blood in the snows of Valley Forge, most of them dying of musket ball holes, disease and exposure. And the most fascinating thing to me is people from wildly different cultures, regions and backgrounds thought the One was ultimately worth more than the fragmented Thirteen — and they were willing to give their lives to the dream.
What would you say to them? Their sacrifice was in vain? Should there be two Americas? More? Ecotopia?
So, here’s my question for all of my fellow East Oregonians who are attempting to establish the New Republic of Greater Idaho: What do you think those people died for? Was the United States worth it? My guess is many of you have numerous flags, because if one is good, a lot more really get the point across. You may have gun stickers on board and, heck, even the emblem of the Stars and Bars. According to Wikipedia, “After the Civil War, Idaho attracted many veterans of the Union Army to the state. ... An Idaho Soldiers Home was constructed during the 1890s ... [t]he deaths of veterans routinely made the news.” I’m sure many Idahoans trace their ancestry back to some of these Northern veterans. What would you say to them? Your sacrifice was conditional?
The South had the exact same grievances as you: “They” (in other words, their fellow Americans) don’t understand us, our values, our culture, our economy. And the Uncle Sam our Salem ancestors died for isn’t keeping us happy and free to do our own thing and live our lives as we see fit — which for the South meant owning and torturing human chattel. “Their precious way of life.”
So, my friends, I beg of you one simple thing: Get off Fox, grow up and get a grip. A bona fide blue, I choose freely to live in half of a state of red. But I pay the same cost as do you, meaning I choose to live somewhere dominated by the Opposite Culture. And I willingly pay the price for it, which is the exact same price you pay: getting steamed from time to time, swearing that yes, this is the president that will really make me hightail it to Canada. But at the end of the day, despite the “real and actual dangers posed by the other side,” I’m at peace being a conflicted American and a thankful East Oregonian. So come on. Grow up and realize every one of us must make choices and sacrifices about where we live.
We’ve had two centuries to work on it and try to get it right. Despite the last four years, in which I was burning in hell in abject misery while it was your turn this time to throw the party, I realize reality is cyclical. Did you feel this way when Oregon politics were safely red (they will be again someday)? When Idaho politics change (and someday they will), will you push to change the eastern border once more? For me, what it means to be an American, an Eastern Oregonian and an old man is the realization that sometimes I win and sometimes I lose — and that’s just the way of life.
