Decades ago, I had a job at a retail store in a “shopping mall” (remember those, boomers?) It was my lunch break and I was hanging out on the steps surrounding a large fountain in the center of the mall. The ceiling under the fountain was a huge skylight; it was a gorgeous, sunny day; the sky its beautiful robin’s egg blue with horsetail clouds whipping by high up in the atmosphere. Kids were laughing and playing on the steps around the fountain and I had the entire world to myself. It was a state of complete, reflective peace.
As I watched the sky and listened to the splashing water, I became caught up in the epistemological process of consciousness. To put it simply, I wondered why and how it was that I could be in this moment of self contemplation where this was my luxury and not that of horses. At that moment, I assumed horses were nose down in grass, wherever they were, happily munching while I had this moment of pleasurable beauty wondering why I it was not the other way around. In my mind, horses are smarter, stronger, more graceful and guileless than humans and thus moral. What was fair or right about this? Huge reptiles had run the place for millions of years and what had they to show for it besides bones? Horses, in my mind, deserved to be at the top of the intellectual, self-conscious food chain; you can add to this list elephants, whales, and many other species. So why weren’t they and why was I, a homosapien, an ape man? In short, why had it taken millions of years and my species to send out greeting cards into the vast cosmos called Voyager 1 and 2? What was it about us, opposable thumbs notwithstanding?
I was raised as a seminal Christian, meaning it was something my mother forced on my brother and I to show she was “doing her job” as a good parent by forcing Christianity and “the church” on us. I had been inculcated with the stories of God, Jesus, Daniel in the lion’s den, David and Goliath ever since I was five in a very mid-western, boring, Ohio Lutheran church. My mom was a hypocrite; she never joined us, neither did my father. We were smart enough to recognize that church was their free babysitting service on Sundays. The only time they ever set foot in a church was at our baptisms and confirmations “in the faith.” In the intervening eight years of indoctrination, I was left on my own to believe it was all hooey. Where was the cut-and-dried proof? Even the dinosaurs had left behind bones. Yet all Jesus left the church was a burial cloth? Seriously? And where exactly was that artifact? I could go visit a lock of George Washington’s hair but nothing definitive was to be found concerning the presence of God?
And so I let it go. After confirmation, I bid Christianity, the church and Jesus goodbye. At thirteen, I could now sleep in instead of listening to boring sermons about something too fantastical to believe. That is, until this day when I began to contemplate about horses in a shopping mall. I came to the realization that after billions of years—and that it took that long—life on earth had managed to make itself known by sending off a couple of satellites into the vastness of outer space. What were the sheer mathematical odds of that ever happening? Ancient lakebeds of deceased protozoans, deserts of fossilized lizards larger than cars, ice ages and flinted tools—how could this have logically happened? What are the chances?
In short, I’d bumped up smack against the wall of the word “miracle.” That is, the only thing I could figure out was that “something” else had complete power and control over reality, something that could have created and lifted life out of the oceans and resend it, self-consciously, back into space. Horses, the sky, the existence of “shopping malls”—the creation itself was testifying to this. Chaos is too mathematically powerful for anything to “just happen.” And that, my friends, is how I finally came to grips with “The Divine.” If it’s still all too much for you to buy into—and it sure was for me—step outside on a clear night, look up at the Milky Way and know that the very fact it and you are there means you are gazing into the reflection of something much more creative, powerful, cleverer, and morally righteous than we will ever be, at least in this Round-Up.
Such is how I came to believe in what we call “God.” Jesus was an entirely different question.
Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.
