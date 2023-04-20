Decades ago, I had a job at a retail store in a “shopping mall” (remember those, boomers?) It was my lunch break and I was hanging out on the steps surrounding a large fountain in the center of the mall. The ceiling under the fountain was a huge skylight; it was a gorgeous, sunny day; the sky its beautiful robin’s egg blue with horsetail clouds whipping by high up in the atmosphere. Kids were laughing and playing on the steps around the fountain and I had the entire world to myself. It was a state of complete, reflective peace.

As I watched the sky and listened to the splashing water, I became caught up in the epistemological process of consciousness. To put it simply, I wondered why and how it was that I could be in this moment of self contemplation where this was my luxury and not that of horses. At that moment, I assumed horses were nose down in grass, wherever they were, happily munching while I had this moment of pleasurable beauty wondering why I it was not the other way around. In my mind, horses are smarter, stronger, more graceful and guileless than humans and thus moral. What was fair or right about this? Huge reptiles had run the place for millions of years and what had they to show for it besides bones? Horses, in my mind, deserved to be at the top of the intellectual, self-conscious food chain; you can add to this list elephants, whales, and many other species. So why weren’t they and why was I, a homosapien, an ape man? In short, why had it taken millions of years and my species to send out greeting cards into the vast cosmos called Voyager 1 and 2? What was it about us, opposable thumbs notwithstanding?

Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.

