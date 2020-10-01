I wish to register a complaint.
Since 2016, a steady stream of federal actions has been threatening the future of our nation’s environment. It is hard to see these assaults clearly when they are hidden in the fog of outrageous statements and actions from the White House, but yet, there they are.
So I am filing a complaint, nailing it on the metaphorical door of the opinion page, if you will, and ask that we consider the following truths.
Clean air is important
As the recent extended period of smoke air reminded us, we need clean air to survive and to have thriving children and ecosystems. While forest fire smoke eventually clears out; industrial and vehicle air pollution is more persistent.
Over the past four years, the Environmental Protection Agency has repealed or weakened rules regarding vehicle and power plant emissions, fought against the states’ abilities to set and enforce their own measures aimed at reducing air pollution, relaxed mercury emissions standards, and encouraged coal use and development despite a national energy glut.
These actions will make it tougher to reach air quality goals established by the U.N. Paris accords in 2016, so the administration has announced their intent to pull us out of that international agreement the day after our next election.
Clean water is important
We need clean water to survive and for fish and wildlife to thrive. Recently, the federal government reduced protections for wetlands and headwaters of the nation’s streams, removed protections for fish in Central California in favor of agricultural uses, backed off the requirements for protecting streams and reclaiming land, and fought against the ability of states to set and enforce water quality standards.
They reversed earlier federal decisions that had been protecting the Boundary Waters in Northern Minnesota and Bristol Bay in Alaska from mines proposed by foreign companies, thereby putting at risk some of the nation’s best backcountry and the world’s most productive salmon fishery.
Wildlife species are important
The Endangered Species Act was signed by Richard Nixon in 1973 and has a clear intent to halt and reverse trends toward extinction of species, whatever the cost, because once a species is lost, it will never return.
The current administration announced plans to roll back and weaken these protections. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, an experienced oil-industry lobbyist, has been working against the best science to remove threatened and endangered species from the list and change the way decisions affecting the habitat of these species are made.
The administration has prohibited the use of climate change science in these decisions, but added the consideration of economic effects, essentially putting a pro-development thumb on the scale. They also tried to open 9 million acres of sage grouse habitat to oil and gas development, and to remove Yellowstone area grizzlies from the endangered species list, moves so far blocked by the courts.
A recent review by The New York Times and Columbia and Harvard law school lists more than 75 similar actions of the administration that threaten the future of our nation’s environment, actions which in enacted will dramatically degrade the environment that we leave for our children and grandchildren. We are right to consider: are these federal actions good long-term public policy?
Make no mistake about it, this is about the money, not our future or the well-being of our planet. These pro-development, anti-environment actions have been on the wish list for extractive industries for years, and they are racing to roll back as many restrictions as possible while they can.
Fortunately, our constitutional system of checks and balances is having some effect. Courts have blocked some of the most egregious changes in regulation, and the midterm election saw to it that there’s an opposing force in Congress. This is the beauty of a system that allows us to periodically weigh in with our vote.
Like, next month.
As Americans, we understand that not everyone agrees with the direction our government is moving at any point in time. We live with that, as it’s part of being in a democratic republic. If you are happy with relaxing restrictions on oil and gas industries, lowering national energy efficiency standards, or encouraging mine development by foreign companies in some of our most treasured natural landscapes, then you may want our nation to continue down this same path. It’s a path focused on making it easier to use natural resources for corporate wealth.
For me, I want us to prioritize sound stewardship of our climate, our environment and our natural resources for our future. It’s not always about how much money can be made from our public lands, and how easily. In fact, it should rarely be so.
That’s how I will vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.