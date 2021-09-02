Things are different now.
In mid-July this year, the Umatilla National Forest had four large wildfires burning at the same time. Conditions were so dry, and firefighters stretched so thin, that for several weeks the entire national forest was closed to any public entry, a heretofore almost unheard-of restriction on public lands in our area.
Now, as we approach September, a fire management team is still trying to corral two large fires in the northern Blues, and there are 16 other large fires burning in Oregon and Washington. To date, more than 1.2 million acres of land have burned in the two states, ringing up almost $700 million in firefighting costs.
If you are numb to these numbers, and are resigned to summer days of smoke-filled skies, then like me you are becoming used to a new normal.
Certainly, climate change and forest conditions have something to do with creating this condition. It really doesn’t matter what measure you use; fire seasons are longer, hotter and drier than they were 40 years ago when I started working with wildfire. This appears to be true globally, with steadily worsening conditions in temperate zones from Europe to Australia to North America.
In the U.S., our land and forest management practices have contributed to the problem on private and public lands. Since the tragic fires of 1910, when land managers began an all-out war against fire, our forests and shrublands have become more and more choked with biomass. Fire sees biomass as fuel, and large swaths of land covered with dense, dry vegetation are an unending banquet for fire. Coupled with a warming climate, the result is more, larger and more intense wildfires.
Thankfully, the response of firefighting agencies isn’t simply to throw more firefighters at the problem. This would be a dangerous approach, and no more appropriate than sending battalions of foot soldiers to fight a war against a modern well-equipped adversary. Instead, fire managers work at being smarter, changing tactics in ways that often result in more acres burning but with less risk to firefighters.
More and more often they are using what the landscape gives them to stop fire spread. The old way was to send bulldozers and fire crews to engage in hand-to-hand combat with the blazing menace; the new way is to bring the fire to the firefighters in safer places such as roads, open ridges and other less vegetated areas. In essence, they are fighting fire where the firefighters are more likely to be successful (and safer). But this approach does result in more acres burned.
As it turns out, this is part of the solution. Our wildlands actually need more fire, not less. Good fires, those burning with low to moderate intensity, create healthier fire-adapted forests. Late-season wildfires that are burning far from homes, communities and infrastructure can and should be allowed to spread until weather extinguishes them.
Fires purposely set by land managers (prescribed fires) are another part of the solution, but as a society we have to be willing to make some sacrifices to make this work at any significant scale. We need to be tolerant of smoke that is created by management-ignited fires in the spring and fall. We need to be willing to accept the risk that comes with burning in the drier portions of the spring and fall, and we need to fund and staff the agencies adequately to carry out burning at a larger scale.
Until that happens, we will continue to have expensive wildfires, and some will be damaging and some will not. Large wildfires that don’t cause irreparable harm to things we care about should be seen as a success, allowed to play their role and helping reduce the future risk of large, destructive fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.