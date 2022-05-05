Climate change is real, and it is affecting our Blue Mountains.
There are local signs of global climate change all around us. Hotter and earlier summers, lower snowpack that melts off earlier, more severe spring flooding and very low midsummer stream flows are becoming the new normal.
And don’t get me started about the length and severity of our summer fire season.
Now we are starting to see scientific evidence of how these climate changes are affecting the plants and wildlife of the Blues. This research points out how significant, and how complicated, the effects of a warming climate are on those creatures that share the earth with us.
I recently heard a presentation that explained the effects of changing spring and summer weather patterns on our native bee species. Research at three sites in Northeastern Oregon found that unusually warm temperatures early in the summer have a dramatic negative impact on bumblebees, which evolved in cooler climates. These warmer early season temperatures also cause some flowering plants to bloom, die back and dry out earlier, providing less food for our bees during the peak of the summer.
We can’t afford to try to live without bees; 75% of our flowering plants rely on bees for pollination. Maybe you can live without wildflowers — but can you live without blueberries? Or apples or alfalfa?
OK, how about elk?
I heard another presentation this winter that summarized research on elk and climate change from the past 30 years at the Starkey Experimental Forest between La Grande and Ukiah. Research wildlife biologist Mike Wisdom shared that the average temperature at Starkey has increased about 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit since the early 1990s, accompanied by reduced snowpack and earlier melt. This means less soil moisture in the late summer and lower forage quality for calves and nursing cow elk through the summer.
Elk living in this warmer climate gain less fat in spring and early summer, have less body fat in fall and have calves that are born later and therefore smaller going into their first winter. As with the bees, the period of peak forage quality and quantity is coming out of sync with the time it is most needed by elk herds, and the elk may not be able to adjust easily.
Another recent and interesting piece of research into climate change and wildlife comes from the Midwest. This research evaluated songbird nesting dates from the past 143 years and found that for 24 species of birds the average date of nesting has advanced an average of 25 days. These birds are nesting more than three weeks earlier than they were prior to the widespread use of the internal combustion engine.
The problem is when seasonal happenings that have been synchronized over time suddenly come undone. Eons of evolution have brought wildlife to time their life events with peak availability of quality food, water and shelter. Bees need plants to flower at the right time. Birds need insects to provide a source of protein during the nesting season. Elk need quality forage to meet the demands of nursing mothers and rapidly growing calves.
Nature doesn’t use an appointment calendar, but there are a variety of environmental cues that synchronize seasons when they work right. Day length, temperature, rainfall, snowmelt; these are all cues that plants and animals use to time their lifecycles to maximize their chances of survival. When things fall out of sync, the system comes apart. Plants don’t get pollinated, birds arrive on their nesting area before the local hatch of insects, elk calves don’t get enough summer nutrition to survive the winter.
Global climate change isn’t just happening in far-off places and is more than melting glaciers and polar ice caps or flooded low-lying Pacific Island villages. It is impacting our Blues in ways that we are just beginning to understand, and without significant changes in the ways we use fossil fuels the future is going to be very different for us and generations to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.