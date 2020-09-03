Early this summer, Kathy and I took our 4-year-old grandson on his first camping trip with other friends and family. We picked a location on the Umatilla National Forest with a lake, not too close to Pendleton or the Tri-Cities, and in an area that we felt confident would not be crowded.
For extra measure, we planned on reaching the campground early on a weekday and had ideas of other areas nearby that would be good backup plans if the campground was too crowded. I guess I’ve always been a planner.
We arrived to find the remote campground and lake a beehive of activity. The campsites were all taken, the parking areas overflowing and the lakeside fishing spots all occupied. Even a few of our “Plan B” camp spots, really nothing more than wide spots alongside a two-track road in the woods, were occupied. We felt fortunate to find a nice spot in the trees at the end of a road and set up camp. By the end of the day, at least six other parties moved in along the same short road, bringing with them children riding loops on ATVs, blaring music, generators, even a rousing beer pong tournament.
Ahh, wilderness.
We have had similar experiences with crowds this summer in national parks of Wyoming and even the high lonesome environs of Southeastern Oregon’s Steens Mountain.
With air travel seemingly unwise, and overseas travel practically impossible, people across the country are discovering yet another value of their public lands as a place that they can go to get away from it all — even if they are bringing it all with them. Camping seems to be a safer form of travel, and it should be easier to maintain social distancing at a lakeside campsite compared to inside an art museum or amusement park.
Unfortunately, this increased use of our parks and forests comes in a year when agency staffing has been reduced. Crater Lake National Park, for example, is only staffed at 60% or 70% of normal this year. Concerns about the virus have reduced the housing space for seasonal workers.
At the same time, park staff is describing a surge in visitation this summer “like spring break on steroids,” and they are struggling with people ignoring regulations intended to protect the signature cool, clear water of the lake. Visitors are taking dogs down to the lakeshore, climbing on the unstable crater wall, even snorkeling in and rafting on the lake itself.
Sacrilege.
Some people are just discovering their public lands this year. I’m tempted to view this as one of those glass half-full or half-empty matters.
On the one hand, more Americans discovering the treasure of their public lands is a good thing, finding places to restore, renew and refresh the soul, gaining greater appreciation for the value of their lands and potentially becoming public land advocates.
On the other hand, new users of public lands sometimes need to learn the rules of the game. We experienced this with adjacent groups and their music, ATVs and beer pong. Managers of public recreation areas in the West face problems this year with overflowing dumpsters and parking lots, crowded trails, human waste, graffiti and vandalism. They blame some of this on new users who haven’t yet acquired the no-trace ethic that comes with experience.
We are blessed to have such places available to us, and so close by, and it is still not difficult to find areas to camp and hike that are free of crowds. Our Blue Mountains National Forest have thousands of what are known as dispersed camping sites, not in developed campgrounds, that are available for free use. If you don’t need amenities like a picnic table, potable water, outhouse, steel fire ring and garbage service, your forests await.
But with this use comes a respect for the impact that comes from the use of a dispersed site. Drive only on established and dry tracks and open roads. If you must have a fire — and if they are permitted — use existing campfire rings, and be sure to put the fire dead out. Be sensible about human waste. Bring your own drinking water. Be considerate around other campers who may have come just to get away from people.
We really are blessed to have this legacy of open public lands in the Blue Mountains, and should be grateful for the foresight of people like Teddy Roosevelt and Gifford Pinchot for keeping these lands in public ownership for the use and enjoyment by American people. With this blessing comes responsibility to take care of the lands, to advocate for continued stewardship of the natural resources, and to remember that most forest users haven’t even been born yet.
They deserve the same future choices and opportunities that we enjoy today.
