Teddy Roosevelt and Gifford Pinchot should be rolling in their graves.
A recent column by Bend-area ecologist George Wuerthner (“Chain saw medicine is not the solution, it is the problem,” Saturday, June 13) argues that logging has no place on the national forests of Eastern Oregon. His position is used by those that don’t trust the U.S. Forest Service to do the right thing when using timber cutting to manage our public forests and reduce fire risk, and seem to equate a timber sale contract as a deal with the devil. They could see the cutting and selling trees to a local mill as evil, fraught with ulterior motives and bad intent. According to this argument, we are better off letting natural processes run their course, and over time the natural processes of fire, insects, and disease will “reset” the forests to some sort of sylvan nirvana.
So, how did we get to this place, with people pushing for a hands-off approach to management of our national forests? I maintain that there is an issue of trust underlying this argument, and that people holding on to this mistrust are actually making forest conditions worse by stalling much-needed work.
A bit of history is in order. The national forests were created at the beginning of the 20th century in order to end rampant abuse of public domain lands by livestock graziers and timber cutters. President Theodore Roosevelt, with the help of Gifford Pinchot, created the first forest reserves that are the foundation of what we now know as national forests. Their focus was on the long term, wanting to conserve natural resources for the benefit and use by future generations of Americans.
Timber production was not a significant part of the Forest Service’s workload at first, but the end of World War II brought a great increase in the country’s need for timber as the baby boom echoed across the land. Low interest rates, a robust economy, and a need for housing for new young families created a demand for timber — and the Forest Service responded. Federal foresters, trained in the same schools as industrial foresters, applied largely the same forest management practices as they built roads, cut trees and provided logs for sawmills in many small towns across the West. This was a can-do outfit, and the agency was rewarded for doing what the country needed. It was a proud time for the Forest Service, and Dudley Do-Right was wearing green.
But public demands changed, and like many bureaucracies the agency was slow to respond. A number of federal laws passed in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s sent a clear message that the American public did not want their national forests to be managed like tree farms, and that citizens cared just as much, if not more, about solitude, wildlife habitat and clean water. Change within the agency came slowly, at a pace that fomented conflict and mistrust, first from the public, and then from within their own ranks. Forest Service leaders and decision makers had built careers on getting the cut out, and they resisted change.
But change did come, more through evolution than revolution. Today’s agency leaders grew up in the era of ecosystem management, understanding and applying principles that focus on trees, soils, animals, water, and air as part of one larger system, a system that includes processes as diverse as photosynthesis, fire, climate, and insect outbreaks. Timber that comes from the forests is now seen as an outcome of practices that are restoring forests, rather than a goal in and of itself.
Unfortunately, there are people who are still carrying the grudges and battle cries of the old timber wars. They arm themselves with lawyers and lawsuits, with the ammunition of cherry-picked research that conveniently ignores the body of science.
Their fight is ill-advised and counterproductive. For the last 20 years, dry forest management practices on the national forests of Eastern Oregon have focused on restoration, leaving the big trees and cutting the small ones and applying as much fire as the public will tolerate. This model of federal restoration forestry is much different than the industrial forestry model being falsely held up by Mr. Weurthner and others as the goal of the Forest Service.
If you need any evidence, take a drive along the Mt. Emily Summit Road, using a map to show you where the federal and private timber corporation lands lie. The difference is visual and obvious. Federal lands are where the large trees remain and the small and medium-sized trees have been removed, leaving more fire resilient conditions and visually appealing forests.
This is not to say that the public forest practices of 50 years ago were wrong. The timber production objectives were good for the time, and today’s practices and restoration objectives are equally valid. It is the public demands that have shifted, and the agency has responded.
So yes, there is a place for logging on the national forests, when done right and for the right reasons. It’s time to put down the old weapons of the timber wars, to abandon the fights that were won long ago, declare victory, and get to work at the honest work of restoring the dry forests of our beloved Blues with all of the tools available.
