I have been in Alaska for several weeks, trading the havoc of the Pendleton Round-Up for the chance to help some friends run a small hunting and fishing lodge in Cold Bay, far out on the Aleutian Peninsula. This means a chance to experience cultural and wild landscapes much different from Northeastern Oregon while engaging in some of my favorite pursuits. I have been fishing, hiking, hunting and birding nearly every day on some part of the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, most of which is federally designated Wilderness with a capital W.
Izembek is one of those very special places that belongs to all of us as citizens of the United States, thanks to the early vision of hunter/conservationists like Teddy Roosevelt and other members of the Boone and Crockett Club. Since 1960 Izembek has been managed for its value as wildlife habitat, including a fall stopover for nearly the entire world population of Pacific black brant. These small geese visit Izembek Lagoon in September and October each year to fatten up on the eelgrass beds before continuing their southern migration to the Oregon, Washington, and California coast.
Izembek is also home to a wealth of other species of fish and wildlife native to the Aleutians. Just this week we’ve seen brown bears, foxes, ptarmigans, several species of salmon, bald eagles, gyrfalcons, wolves, sea otters and a host of duck and geese species at Izembek.
Truthfully there is more than a harsh edge to this climate, and the tundra vegetation is swept low by the strong winds blowing in off the Bering Sea and the Gulf of Alaska. The typical ground cover is a soft deep mat of heather, mosses and lichens with more than a few species of berry-bearing plants. These berries are food for geese, bears and ptarmigans — which brings me to my tundra nap.
The wind was blowing hard, driving a rain horizontally, with the fast-moving clouds nearly down at the deck. Perfect conditions for a tundra goose hunt. After an hour’s walk over the hummocked ground, around a bay and through several boot-sucking stream crossings, we set up a spread of a couple dozen goose decoys in a likely-looking area of tundra. Our efforts brought in a few flocks of low-flying geese, but eventually the persistent wind wore me down, and I nestled into a shallow depression, finding the soft and sheltering bed of heather to be quite comfortable. So comfortable, in fact, that my contemplation soon evolved into a few minutes of shuteye.
Imagine, sleeping on a heather bed in the tundra.
I recall years ago hearing some proclaim that, even though they may not ever make it to Alaska to see that millions of acres protected in wilderness and wildlife refuges, they were nonetheless glad to know that it was there. Personally, I am grateful that we have such wild places, where the priority is the survival and security of nonhuman beings and where the industry and wants of modern people take a backseat.
It says something about us as a society that we chose to set aside areas like Izembek. We have the technology and ability to build roads, to tame wilderness, and to change habitat to make life easier for us. And yet in places like this we choose not to.
As I have grown older, I have realized that showing restraint in the choices we make often makes for a better world. Sure, you have the right to maintain your speed and not let that driver into your lane. Yes, you could leave the dishes for your spouse, since you made dinner. And we do have the ability to build that transmission line or new road across the backcountry. But as stewards of the land, is it the right thing to do?
I appreciate that previous generations saw fit to care for wild places and wild things, and that we can enjoy these.
Thank you, Teddy.
Bill Aney is a forester and wildlife biologist living in Pendleton and loving the Blue Mountains.
