Last week I took a nap on the tundra.

I have been in Alaska for several weeks, trading the havoc of the Pendleton Round-Up for the chance to help some friends run a small hunting and fishing lodge in Cold Bay, far out on the Aleutian Peninsula. This means a chance to experience cultural and wild landscapes much different from Northeastern Oregon while engaging in some of my favorite pursuits. I have been fishing, hiking, hunting and birding nearly every day on some part of the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, most of which is federally designated Wilderness with a capital W.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Bill Aney is a forester and wildlife biologist living in Pendleton and loving the Blue Mountains.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.