About this time of year, wildland firefighters spend a lot of time making their best guesses about the upcoming fire season. A wet spring brings a lush growth of grasses, which can result in an active fire season after the cured grass becomes fuel for spreading fires. Of course, a dry spring also means a busy fire season, because, well, it’s dry.
For the record, the spring of 2020 is a dry one so far, with April precipitation in Pendleton about 20% of normal.
However, I learned quite a few years ago from a mentor who never predicted the fire season severity until the end of June. By then, he said, the picture is much clearer, and June precipitation is a huge part of the puzzle.
A few weeks back, Pendleton’s lead fire weather forecaster, Mary Wister, provided a fine summary of the three-month fire potential outlook for our area. She pointed out that fire potential will likely remain above average throughout the summer. This is based on some big science, including studies of our mountain snow water content, regional drought indices, and global ocean temperatures and currents.
The past 20 years have seen some phenomenal fire seasons in the U.S., especially in the West. In fact, in this 20-year period, more than half of the fire seasons had more than 7 million acres burned across the country, a number never reached in the previous 20 years (1980-99). This happened despite the fact that we are spending record amounts of money for firefighting aircraft, crews and equipment.
Fire seasons are not only more intense, they are also starting earlier and ending later.
Is this the result of human-induced climate change, a normal drought cycle or something else? This is where the climate change argument can really get rolling, with people firmly entrenched on both sides.
An article recently published in the journal Science suggests that both may be right. A group of authors, led by A. Park Williams of Columbia University, concluded that we are in the midst of a “mega-drought” in the West, the likes of which have only been seen one other time since 800 A.D. They attribute this to normal wet-dry cycles made more pronounced by human-caused global climate change. They estimate that almost half of the severity of the current 20-year drought can be blamed on humans and our effect on the atmosphere, turning what would have been a moderate drought into one of the two worst droughts in 1,200 years.
So yes, it’s part of a normal cycle. And yes, human-caused climate change has made it substantially worse.
Long-term drought overlaid with the forecast for weather patterns favoring large fires means that this could be a very interesting fire season indeed. Now, add in the impacts of COVID-19.
Imagine quickly bringing together hundreds to thousands of people from all parts of the country to a remote fire camp far from hospitals. Every day they crowd into dining and briefing areas and work up to 16 hours in dust, smoke and heat. They may go as many as three days before getting a shower, and they wear the same clothes for a week or more and sleep on the ground. More people come onto the scene every day, while others leave to go to other fire camps around the country. Can there be a better situation for spreading a respiratory illness?
Firefighters know the health risks associated with such an environment, with the malady known as “camp crud” popping up nearly every year. COVID-19 has the potential to be camp crud on steroids, drastically reducing the ability of firefighters and fire managers to do their job.
Fortunately, wildland fire agencies have put the best and brightest minds on the job, and in a few short weeks they developed an initial plan for firefighting in the age of COVID-19. This plan touches on every aspect of wildfire management, with pages of best management practices intended to maintain firefighting effectiveness during a pandemic. There is a heavy emphasis on being aggressive during initial attack to keep fires small, of short duration, and producing less smoke — better for the health of firefighters and the public.
There is also practices to reduce the risks to us, the local communities, from firefighters. They don’t want to be responsible for causing a local outbreak of COVID-19.
And of course, sick firefighters cannot be effective firefighters, so the plan includes provisions for testing and quarantining people who are sick or exposed to the virus.
So what will fire season 2020 look like in Northeast Oregon? It could be busy, given the climate forecasts. It could be early, given our dry spring thus far. It could be complicated, given the pandemic.
Ask me in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.