Early last summer, my wife Kathy and I took a long-promised trip to southeastern Oregon, visiting the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, Hart Mountain, and Steens Mountain. I’ve often said that a visit to the Steens should be required for anyone claiming to be an Oregonian, and our trip did not disappoint us.
I’ve hunted, fished, hiked and camped in the Steens since the 1970s, and this trip we were impressed with the number of horses we encountered along the south end of the loop road. Call them feral, wild, or free-ranging, these are horses that belong to no one but are the responsibility of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — and across arid lands of the West, these horses are destroying our public natural resources and wildlife habitat.
The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 put the BLM (and several other agencies) in an impossible situation. They must simultaneously protect wild horse populations and the rangelands where they live, with a set of constraints that look much like a Gordian knot that cannot be solved without a change in law and policy.
Here’s some numbers that help tell the story. The BLM estimates that there are about 88,000 wild horses on BLM lands in the West, more than three times the agency’s calculated appropriate level of 26,700. These herds increase at a rate of about 20% each year, essentially doubling every four years.
Since 1971, the BLM has rounded up and removed more than 300,000 horses and burros, and while they have been able to adopt out about 250,000, the adoption rate has slowed dramatically to about 2,000 per year. Consequently, the agency now currently holds about 50,000 horses and burros permanently in federal corrals or on leased private holding pastures at a cost of over $50 million per year, or about two-thirds of the agency’s annual wild horse and burro budget.
The BLM has been stymied nearly every time they try to solve the problem. By law, they cannot transplant excess animals to unoccupied public land. By policy, they do not allow killing of healthy horses, either on the range or after capture or adoption. The courts, petitioned by animal rights groups, have prevented attempts at surgically sterilizing mares and returning them to the range. Darting horses with fertility control on the range has been attempted, but it is expensive and usually logistically impossible, as each animal must be treated on two occasions two to four weeks apart every year.
The wild horse debate gets clouded by tangential arguments. Are they a native animal or exotic? Native horses died out in North America 7,500-10,000 years ago. The current horses are a different species, and descended from horses that escaped from European immigrants, colonizers and conquistadors starting in the 16th century. These animals created herds that some historians estimate at several million horses in Texas and surrounding states by the early 1800s. Despite this European lineage, some people consider free-ranging horses in North America as native wildlife species, filling the same ecological niche as their extinct ancestors.
Another issue that complicates the debate is domestic livestock grazing. Some see a nefarious motive, fearing that removing wild horses is only an excuse to increase the numbers of domestic livestock grazing on public ground, so they consequently resist any changes to wild horse policy.
Of course, the discussions also get complicated because of romantic notions of the Old West and noble wild mustangs on the open range. And then there are our cultural and religious taboos on using horses as food.
In the meantime, the herds grow and our public rangelands and native wildlife populations suffer.
Ironically, native wildlife species are not given the same kind of protection as free-ranging horses. Even threatened and endangered wildlife species have species recovery plans, and once recovery goals are met the management of these species turns back to the individual states. The states can then manage populations through hunting and trapping if necessary to control numbers and conflicts. Unfortunately, federal laws and policies protecting wild horses do not leave this option.
Let’s set aside the argument about whether horses are native or feral. As a society, we can choose to keep some free-ranging horses on public lands, even if only to retain the romantic mystique of wild mustangs. If managed appropriately, our western rangeland ecosystems can handle some of this and regain their habitat value. But this will require the removal of at least 60,000 horses, most of them through killing, and a commitment to remove by one means or another 5,000 per year to maintain an appropriate level.
This is a hard pill to swallow — but the longer we wait, the worse it gets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.