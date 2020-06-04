I am a hunter that is trying to give up lead.
A few years ago, I was confronted with the fact that the bullets I used for hunting were exposing my family to lead in the meat I occasionally brought home. This flew in the face of my notion that game meat was the healthiest choice I could make for my family’s table. The damning evidence about lead was unavoidable. One look at a radiograph of the countless tiny lead fragments in the carcass of a deer convinced me that hunting with lead bullets was not good for my family.
We have known for thousands of years that lead is not good for us. So why do we still use it in ammunition? The physical properties of lead have made it an ideal choice for bullets, but the chemical properties make lead toxic when it accumulates in the body of humans or other animals. As a result, lead is now banned in toys, residential paint and automobile fuel. Still, bullets remain a major use of lead in the U.S.
Hunters are, or should be, well aware of the potential effects of lead on animals. Lead ammunition was used for waterfowl hunting until hunters and wildlife managers recognized that millions of ducks, geese, and swans were dying each year after ingesting lead pellets, each experiencing an excruciatingly slow death. Lead was banned for waterfowl hunting in 1991, and many waterfowl populations are now booming, to the delight of hunters and bird-watchers.
But lead from ammunition is still poisoning wildlife. Carcasses and gut piles from animals shot in the field contain lead shot, bullets and fragments that are then picked up by scavengers. Nearly half of the eagles admitted for care at Blue Mountain Wildlife in Pendleton need treatment for lead toxicity. Populations of the California condor, one of the world’s rarest and largest birds, are struggling to recover in the face of lead in their environment. More than 30% of the free-roaming birds have unhealthy blood lead levels causing significant health issues, and this lead is coming from hunters. California is phasing in restrictions on lead ammunition and Arizona is trying a different approach to convince hunters to use non-lead alternatives to help recover condor populations.
The arguments against banning lead ammunition follow familiar themes. First there’s denial, maintaining that lead ammunition is not causing the effects that science claims. By this argument, condors are not getting lead from carcasses and gut piles, but from lead paint on towers where the condors roost. Then there is the conflicting science camp, pointing (for example) to studies showing that hunters can have lower levels of lead in their blood than nonhunters, so there must not be an issue. I would certainly hope my blood lead levels would be lower than my more urban dwellers, whether I am a hunter or not! There’s the economic argument, which maintains that copper is more expensive than lead, and hunters can’t afford to switch. Truthfully, copper bullets cost about fifty cents per round more than lead bullets, and most big game hunters shoot less than 10 rounds a year through their hunting rifle at the rifle range and in the field. Compared to the cost of a pickup, camping gear, groceries, beer, boots, clothing, spotting scope, etc., the cost of bullets is inconsequential.
There is also the effectiveness argument, and honestly it’s a toss-up. Copper and lead each have advantages and disadvantages when it comes to ballistics, weight retention and lethality, with no clear winner. Both are effective.
And of course, what would any modern day argument be without a conspiracy theory? Subscribers to this school of thought maintain that eliminating lead from hunting bullets is just another chip away at our Second Amendment rights, just one more step down the slippery slope toward eventually disarming the American public. According to this argument, ammunition will be so expensive, or so rare, that the common man won’t be able to afford to buy ammunition for their gun, and a gun without ammunition is useless.
Meanwhile, nontarget animals continue to suffer from lead we put into the environment.
To me, the strongest argument for abandoning lead ammunition is one of conservation. As hunters, we proudly claim our heritage as conservation leaders, and we say that hunting is conservation. Hunter dollars pay for the largest share of state wildlife management, research, and habitat improvement programs, including over 60 million acres of wetland protection through the federal waterfowl stamp program. These lands provide quality habitat for game and nongame species alike, and hunters did all of this.
Hunter ethics are individual and complicated, and the taking of an animal’s life is not something that is taken lightly. So, if hunting is conservation, and if taking an animal’s life is a very serious action, how can we ignore the suffering and death of other animals caused by our use of lead?
We don’t have to wait for the law to change. We can take the high road and make the switch away from lead for hunting simply because it is the right thing to do. Right for the health of our families, right because we care about wildlife conservation, and right because we believe in minimizing needless pain and suffering for all creatures in this magnificent creation.
