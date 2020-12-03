Every fall, Lynn Tompkins sees an alarming increase in the number of injured raptors brought to Blue Mountain Wildlife, her wildlife rehabilitation center in Pendleton. Many of these injured birds have been shot with lead or steel pellets of the sort used by hunters pursuing upland birds or waterfowl.
The birds are brought to Lynn in hopes that she can treat, rehabilitate and release them back into the wild. Unfortunately, most of the birds are too severely damaged to survive and have to be humanely killed.
Why in the world would a hunter enjoying a day in the field in pursuit of pheasants or ducks decide to shoot a hawk or an eagle? These raptors play a key role in our ecosystems, making their living by preying on rodents, snakes and smaller birds. Perhaps the shooters have the misguided belief that by killing a hawk they will increase the population of pheasants, chukars, and California quail (all non-native species, by the way).
Misguided, because the biology is clear that the number of game birds available for hunting in the fall is not substantially affected by predators. Weather during the nesting season and habitat quality most directly determine how many birds are around in the fall. Late spring and early summer wet and cool periods can devastate game bird populations by wiping out entire broods of newly hatched birds over a large area in just a day.
In addition, the trend toward clean industrial-scale farming with large fields, minimal waste grain and few or narrow fencerows provides less and less quality game bird habitat. So, it’s not about avian predators as much as it is about weather and habitat.
It is true that raptors will occasionally take domestic animals like barnyard hens or newborn lambs. It’s just food to them. Kathy and I know a woman who watched in terror as a golden eagle took her Yorkshire terrier from her front porch in Baker County. As a dog lover, I can only imagine how traumatic that would be to see, but I’m still not about to shoot a golden eagle for doing what eagles do.
I suspect that some of the raptor shooting is done by young hunters turned out into the field by their parents without adequate guidance or oversight. They get bored when they can’t find pheasants and get an itch to shoot anything that flies. It’s the same reason that countless highway road signs, outhouses and other public structures are vandalized by shotgun pellets and rifle slugs — little boys of all ages just wanting to shoot something.
Raptors could be killed by mistaken identity, but it’s hard to imagine any experienced hunter confusing a hawk with a pheasant at 40 yards.
Just to be clear, all raptors are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and other federal and state laws. There is no exception for raptors a hunter comes across in the field, but it is difficult to catch a hawk-killer in action.
My plea for parents or other mentors of young hunters is to take a few minutes to talk with your budding Nimrod or Artemis about what it means to be a responsible hunter. Knowing and practicing solid ethics are critical to maintaining public support for hunting. Teach youngsters to correctly identify target species on the wing, shoot only those animals they intend on bringing home to the table, and pass up any target that isn’t certain.
If you give want to give your youngster a pellet gun or .22 for Christmas, consider where and what they will be shooting. Live animals are not appropriate targets for plinking.
It is a tragic shame that organizations, such as Blue Mountain Wildlife, continue to receive these magnificent birds each fall, mangled and torn up by ignorant shooters. We’re fortunate to have such an organization in our area to professionally treat and release the birds that can be saved, and to compassionately handle those that can’t.
I am sure that the good folks at Blue Mountain Wildlife would appreciate your donations. They are easy to find (www.bluemountainwildlife.org) and donating is easy. Do it — it’ll be good for your soul.
