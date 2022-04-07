Life as a deer or elk in the Blue Mountains can’t be easy. Imagine you are part of a herd that is on a traditional migration route from Mount Emily summer habitat to winter range in the foothills of the Blue Mountains.
As your herd moves south towards the Meacham area, you are faced with a gauntlet: railroad tracks, multiple fences, 100 feet of a four-lane freeway with speeding vehicles, guardrails and a high concrete median barrier.
Eons of natural selection and evolution have not equipped your herd to handle these obstacles. Panic sets in as the innate drive to move south and downhill pushes you to negotiate the hazards. Potential catastrophe looms; your herd is no match for the herd of 40-ton semi-trucks moving at 60 mph.
Wild free-ranging animals encounter this type of dangerous dilemma every day. Unlike the challenges of finding food, water, and shelter, avoiding predators, successfully breeding and tending for their young, the challenges of railroads and highways are entirely man made.
In a rare show of bipartisanship and partnership between rural and urban Oregon, and with the help of science, conservation and government groups, Oregonians are beginning to address this problem. This past month the state legislature identified $7 million for the Oregon Department of Transportation to create safe highway crossings for wildlife in priority areas identified by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The projects can be expensive, and the state funds will likely be used as seed money to match federal dollars available from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to get more crossings completed.
This work is broadly supported by Oregonians, with more than 80% of rural citizens and 98% of urban folks agreeing that installing safe wildlife crossings is a good idea. There’s no urban/rural divide on this question.
The crossings pay for themselves. It is estimated that there are 7,000 collisions between vehicles and deer in Oregon each year, causing an annual average of $44 million in damages, 700 human injuries, and two deaths. A recently completed wildlife underpass project on Highway 97 near Sunriver reduced deer/vehicle collisions by 85% in the area, a migration corridor between the Cascades and the high desert winter range. At an average economic cost of $6,500 for each deer/vehicle collision ($8,500 for elk), the $1.6 million crossing project seems like a wise use of taxpayer dollars.
I also found it tremendously refreshing to see how the expertise of different entities came together to solve this problem. To help set priorities for wildlife crossings, ODFW collared and tracked 1,000 deer in Northeastern Oregon since 2015. This data was used to learn how deer are migrating in the Blues, how they respond to two- and four-lane highways, and the locations of the most important crossing areas.
For their part, ODOT is tracking wildlife collisions and monitoring the effectiveness of constructed crossings. A collaborative group called the Oregon Action Team on Ungulate Migration has helped prioritize needed crossing projects and provided credible public information about this work.
As a result of this cooperation and collaboration, the Meacham area is among those in the state identified as a high priority for work. ODFW data shows a wildlife migration corridor crossing Interstate 84, and ODOT has identified this as a collision hot spot in the Blues. Other migration corridors cross Highway 395 south of Pendleton, Highway 26/395 in the John Day valley and locations on I-84 between La Grande and Baker City.
Wildlife crossing projects won’t eliminate the risk of collision with deer and elk, and drivers bare some responsibility to reduce the risk. According to an ODOT campaign, drivers should recognize the peak times of deer movement (early mornings and evenings in spring and fall), remain alert for eye-shine, expect every animal crossing the road to be followed by more, and use a long blast on the horn to warn animals you see.
(By the way, those bumper mounted deer whistles are evidently useless, according to separate research projects conducted in Georgia and Utah.) If an animal is on the road, don’t swerve to avoid it but instead brake firmly. And of course, wear your seat belt.
There is no way to have a highway system that doesn’t bisect traditional migration routes. If we want to have thriving deer and elk herds, it’s on us to figure out a way to reduce the impact of roads on wildlife, including the risk of collision. We should be applauding the collaborative work of Oregonians, agencies, politicians, and non-governmental organizations to give wildlife a safe way across these barriers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.