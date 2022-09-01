The relationship between hunters and prey is complicated.
I love stepping into the hunter role, creeping quietly through the woods with the dials on all my senses turned to the max, paying attention to shadows, air currents, the distant crack of a twig or a subtle shift in a shape on the opposite hill. Did that log just move?
Yes, the hunt makes me feel truly alive.
But then comes that moment when the hunter and the hunted meet. Deciding to pull the trigger or release the arrow marks a change in the whole experience. As hunters, we say this is where the fun ends and the work begins, but it is more than that. Many of us have quiet personal rituals we go through after taking a life, thanking the animal, our creator, the earth. True statement: None of my hunting partners enjoys the killing part of the hunt, and I wouldn’t hunt with anyone that did.
A few of my friends have taken to referring to the filling a deer or elk tag as a “harvest.” As in “I hunted hard for seven days but was not able to harvest an elk.” I suspect this is a way of taking some of the angst out of the killing, trying to convince themselves that hunting is simply another way of gathering food from nature’s bounty, like a walk through the vegetable garden.
Personally, I am puzzled by this choice of words. By choosing the clean euphemism of “harvest,” the hunter seems to be trying to make hunting somehow seems less violent or dramatic. But to the hunted, it is still a violent dramatic event.
We usually think of a harvest as something that completes the cycle of sowing, tending, watering and weeding. It implies sweat equity, and the harvester is invested in the crop.
I remember my mother talking about how she and her Stanfield High School classmates would make late summer midnight raids on a watermelon patch, more than once being chased away by a farmer with a shotgun. I doubt the pranksters considered their purloined melons as a harvest, having no investment or commitment into the care and feeding of the crop.
Are hunters any more deserving to call the result of a successful hunt a harvest? I am not talking about the high fence Texas game ranches, where a “hunter” can pay $20,000 to shoot any of a long list of exotic game animals. These herds are cultivated much like domestic livestock, and use of the harvest word may indeed apply. But is this hunting?
I recently had a wonderful discussion with a new friend and tribal member about his perspective on hunting and harvesting. The traditions around hunting for his culture do involve investment. Learning to be a tribal hunter means understanding the creation stories and the deal struck long ago between the four-leggeds and humans. Deer will provide people with food, clothing and other raw materials, and in exchange people are to take care of the deer.
And there’s more to it. Spiritually, I have heard hunting referred to as an act of prayer, and there’s a feeling of the hunted giving to the hunter.
Every crop has a prime harvest season. It’s watermelon and wheat season now, and the huckleberries are ripe in the Blues. Bow hunters are out chasing bull elk in a season when the animals are more concerned about mating than avoiding hunters. Pursuing big game while they are rutting can be a lot of fun, but it usually doesn’t bring the best meat. Similarly, the largest bull or buck is not the best eating no matter when it is hunted; you can’t eat antlers, and I’d much rather fill my freezer with the meat of a young cow elk or a doe.
There are ways for hunters to invest time and energy in their bounty. As public landowners, we can advocate for intelligent management of habitat, like a farmer maintains soil health, and we can invest time, energy and sweat in improving the ground. In our corner of the world, the Blue Mountains, we have tools like forest thinning, prescribed burning, road management and control of invasive species to provide habitat for thriving herds of deer and elk.
Crops can’t grow well on ground that is constantly disturbed. Once the sown seed has germinated, the farmer stays out of the fields. Likewise, wild animals need secure undisturbed habitat. For some species this means areas without motor vehicle traffic and wise hunters know that bombing around the forest on all-terrain vehicles in midsummer will affect the herds they hunt in the fall.
Those who think of hunting as a harvest should be willing to put in the upfront investment of time, energy and treasure into the crop. Join and support hunting and conservation organizations that work to improve habitat. Respect, and encourage, road management on public lands by keeping motor vehicles where they belong, thereby providing secure habitat year-round. Get engaged and educated on public land management issues and be an advocate for sound resource management.
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.