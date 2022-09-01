The relationship between hunters and prey is complicated.

I love stepping into the hunter role, creeping quietly through the woods with the dials on all my senses turned to the max, paying attention to shadows, air currents, the distant crack of a twig or a subtle shift in a shape on the opposite hill. Did that log just move?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Bill Aney is a forester and wildlife biologist living in Pendleton and loving the Blue Mountains.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.