This fall the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to eliminate spring bear hunting in Washington. This action came after more than a year of discussion, negotiation and conflict within the commission and their consideration of more than 26,000 public comments.
I am a hunter, but I don’t hunt bears. That is a personal choice I have made regarding my role as a hunter and my relationship with wildlife — I simply do not hunt predators. That doesn’t mean my choice is the only right choice, and while it’s right for me based on my own values and understanding of wildlife biology, other people make equally valid choices.
By reading and listening to the commission’s deliberations you can see some of the conflicts between social values and biology they wrestled with, and how this kind of thorny thicket may affect the future of other hunting seasons in Oregon and the West.
To be clear the decision had nothing to do with bear population biology. The recommendation of Washington’s wildlife agency biologists (the professionals) was to continue the spring bear hunt by issuing 664 tags, which they predicted would result in hunters taking about 145 bears, or about .4% of the state’s estimated black bear population of 25,000-30,000. This is not enough to affect bear numbers in the state.
For comparison, Oregon issues about 10,000 tags for spring bear hunting, far more tags than Washington was considering, with a bear population similar in size to Washington’s.
So, the decision by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is not based on any concern about maintaining healthy populations of bears. There is more at play here, and it provides a good example of the conflicts between biological and social factors when it comes to wildlife management decisions.
Many of the public comments the commission received referred to bear hunting as a barbaric slaughter of innocent creatures, with the potential for leaving orphaned cubs, and objecting to hunting animals immediately after hibernation when they were weakest and the most vulnerable. A recent poll in the state indicates most residents are opposed to spring bear hunting. This is more than Washington; currently only eight states have a spring bear hunt.
The commission was thus faced with the toughest kind of decision, not between right and wrong but between two right choices. The commission could have chosen to move forward with the hunt, and this would have been the right choice biologically. They instead chose to cancel the hunt, and based on public input this was also a right choice but one based on values. Social values versus biology, a thorny thicket indeed.
Commission members spoke about the spring hunt as merely a “recreational hunt,” implying to me that recreation was not a sufficient reason to hold the hunt. This is a troubling line of thinking, as by that standard nearly all hunting we do in the Western U.S. is at risk.
I maintain that most hunting is first and foremost recreation, perfectly justifiable if the wildlife population being hunted continues to thrive.
Yes, there are places and times when hunting is more than recreation. It can be a tool to reduce wildlife populations to a level that habitat and public tolerance will support. Some find that hunting is necessary for their family’s subsistence, but this is rare among modern hunters. Some native peoples, both in Alaska and the lower 48, do rely on fishing and hunting for food. For many of the rest of us a freezer full of elk meat is a nice way to go into the winter, but with buck and bull hunter success rates usually less than 20% in Oregon it is hard to see how this is a reliable way to avoid starvation for most of us.
So, of course hunting is recreation, and for the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to refer to recreational hunting so dismissively misses the point. Hunting is about culture, tradition, bonding and outdoor living, and to me, a freezer full of meat is worth less than a heart full of memories. Hunting has given me opportunities to spend time in the woods with good friends, my father, grandfather and kids. These experiences, not the taking of an animal, are why we hunt. Ergo, it is recreation, and that is a good thing.
In the U.S. we manage natural ecosystems so we can hunt and experience the many intangibles that come from time spent in the field. We are blessed to have these opportunities. While I won’t hunt bears, I respect and support those that do. As long as wildlife populations can support hunting, state wildlife commissions should continue to provide these recreation opportunities for people wishing to do so.
Bill Aney is a forester and wildlife biologist living in Pendleton and loving the Blue Mountains.
