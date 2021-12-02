It’s waterfowl season in the Columbia Basin, and in the wee hours of the morning one can see house lights come on, pickups loaded with decoys and carts heading to the marsh and fields, bleary-eyed hunters wading into dark waters to place decoys and then settling into cold, wet and windy blinds to await the grey dawn.
Why?
A case can be made that it’s all about the dog.
I hang out with a questionable camo-clad crowd on these mornings with shotguns, decoys, waders, calls, and of course a dog. The dogs are typically Labrador retrievers in yellow, black or chocolate, although some hunters have German short-haired pointers, pudelpointers and springer spaniels. I even have one duck-hunting friend that swears by his standard apricot poodle named Penny.
There are a few points of common understanding among waterfowlers about dogs. First is the practical: having a dog in the blind means far fewer birds get lost in the reeds and cattails. A hunting dog has something like 300 million olfactory receptors compared to about 6 million in the nose of a human duck hunter. The portion of the canine brain dedicated to analyzing smells is 40 times greater than the similar portion of the human brain. Their two nostrils sense and analyze odors independently, much like our ears do with sound. They sniff in stereo.
Understanding the science supporting a hunting dog’s abilities is one thing, watching it in action is quite another. My Ruby routinely finds and brings to hand birds that have fallen or swum into dense, flooded pond-side vegetation, birds that I would have lost without a dog. She finds great joy in swimming along the interface between open water and dense vegetation in search of the scent of a downed duck or goose. Given the number of birds that she finds this way, one could say it is irresponsible or unethical to hunt waterfowl without a dog.
One could also say hunting ducks without a dog is no fun. A good dog will greet you enthusiastically at 3:30 a.m., will race out to load up in the truck, help you spot road hazards along the way, supervise decoy placement, assign seating in the blind, alert you to incoming birds, and of course retrieve any birds that you miraculously manage to down. Ruby would no doubt be a better shot than me, too, if we could figure out how to rig up a shotgun for her.
Unfortunately, every duck hunter must endure a few seasons along the way without a dog. New hunters before their first dog, or experienced hunters that are between dogs, all know what it’s like to be without. My good friend Mike has a barely year-old yellow lab that shows great promise as a waterfowl dog, but due to an unfortunate (and expensive) off-the-field leg injury is on the disabled list for the rest of the season. Mike considered giving up this season of duck hunting entirely, but I think Ruby and I will persuade him to go out a few mornings, anyway.
Fortunately, most waterfowl dog breeds are also good company around the home. Ruby is our fourth Labrador retriever, and all have been generally well-mannered indoor family dogs. In succession, each of our labs has worked out better than the last for us; they were and are dedicated to us and know their place in their family pack. There is the added benefit of labs being able to greet visitors with an intimidating bark that truthfully is all bluster.
A good duck dog is a wonder to watch and makes a great teammate in the blind. Bird dogs pair natural drive and motivation with their innate biological abilities. They also have a natural eagerness to please, and when you add a bit of training, of both dog and hunter, you have a partnership that lasts season after season.
Ruby and I, like many canine-human pairs, love this time of year in the Columbia Basin. Her greying muzzle and her fading hearing remind me that she doesn’t have very many seasons left to enjoy the marsh. And that’s why I’m a duck hunter.
It’s all about the dog.
