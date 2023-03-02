Some people here on the dry side of Oregon want us to become part of Idaho. I am a proud native Oregonian and if you are looking for a comprehensive, unbiased assessment of this idea, you won’t get it here.
What motivates those behind this idea, and what might we expect if we become part of the land of famous potatoes?
The proponent’s website reveals some disturbing assumptions. Believing that the cultural and political views of people in Eastern Oregon are more like Idaho than the rest of Oregon, they want to create a monolithic bloc of like-minded individuals. They call the entire area “Trump-voting” and solid red. Hooboy. This characterization of the political and cultural landscape of Eastern Oregon starts us off on the wrong foot; diversity is healthy and should be celebrated, not squelched.
Moving past the red versus blue politics, when it comes to outcomes, we should expect the unexpected. So here are a few things I’ve discovered.
For public land hunters the idea of hunting big game in Idaho as a resident is intriguing. Idaho has about twice as much federal land per person as Oregon, so we could have new areas to hunt with fewer people and more wildlife. Good for us. I wonder how current Idahoans would feel about 300,000 new residents competing for resident deer and elk tags.
You can say goodbye to those preference points you’ve been building up for your dream big game hunt in Oregon. Idaho does not have a preference point system to allocate hunting tags, and everyone applying for a hunt has the same chance through a simple lottery.
Do you like to fish in the ocean? Or gather shellfish on Oregon’s beaches? Or fish the lower Columbia River? Be prepared to pay for a nonresident license.
This year I became eligible for an Oregon pioneer hunting and fishing license. Those of us over 65 and with more than 50 years of Oregon residency know the value of this benefit. If we move the state line and all become Greater Idaho residents, I bet we’d lose this deal.
There are other economic and political ramifications. In Idaho the minimum wage for tipped employees such as waitresses and bartenders is not a living wage: $3.35/hour and $7.25 per hour for everyone else. In Eastern Oregon it is $12.50 for all employees, tipped or not. That’s quite a cut in pay for those that can least afford it.
Would we pay more or less in taxes? It’s hard to say. Both states have income and property taxes, and Idaho also has a 6% sales tax on nearly all goods, including groceries. Oregon has repeatedly (and proudly) rejected such a regressive sales tax as it hits lower wage earners more.
How would we be represented in D.C.? Oregon has six members in the U.S. House of Representatives, two Republican and four Democrat. Idaho has two members, both Republicans. No matter which party is in power in congress and the White House, Oregon is going to be better represented in numbers and by party. Greater Idaho would continue to have all of its eggs in one basket, with fewer eggs as well.
To our potential new siblings in Idaho, here’s a couple of things about us you should know.
First, welcome to the Pacific time zone. Sure, the sun will be rising later in the morning for you but don’t expect us to change to the Mountain time zone. Our winter afternoons end early enough as it is.
Folks in Eastern Oregon complain that our state capitol is not centrally located. With the new state boundary going to the Cascade crest, the new capitol should be moved west and a little bit north from Boise. Welcome to Ontario, the capitol of Greater Idaho.
Idaho is known for potatoes, but we have our own claim to potato fame; Tater Tots were developed by Oregonians. I nominate the Tater Tot as the official vegetable of Greater Idaho. With a side of ranch.
Choosing between the Broncos and the Vandals? It just isn’t the same as the Ducks versus Beavers.
Seriously, this proposal reminds me of a teenager wanting to live with their best friend’s family. In the new family it wouldn’t take long before reality sets in. There are still chores to do, the hot water still runs out too soon and meals aren’t always dishes that you like.
Living together, whether in a family or in a state, requires commitment, cooperation, communication and consideration. You don’t always get what you want, but you can expect to be heard and considered. When you think you aren’t being treated fairly, you don’t just pick up your marbles and go home (or walk out). That’s not how a democratic society works.
Greater Idaho? No, thank you. I’ll stay here and work on our relationship with my beloved Oregon.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.