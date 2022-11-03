Imagine the county sheriff walking into your workplace one day and arresting you for doing your job.
Two weeks ago, a Forest Service prescribed burn boss had that happen. On Oct. 19, a crew of federal, state and contractor employees was conducting a prescribed burn on Malheur National Forest land north of Burns. This managed fire was planned as the last step in a multi-year project intended to reduce wildfire risk and restore forest health.
Forest Service staff completed and approved a detailed prescribed burn plan in the off season, and on the day of the burn the burn boss and three higher level officials completed a go/no-go checklist. The weather and smoke forecasts looked favorable, and the autumn rain forecasted for two or three days out made this an ideal time to burn. The burn boss assembled the crews and equipment for the project, and after getting the necessary approvals it was time to go.
This is the normal process for prescribed burns on federal lands, one that has been repeated thousands of times. What happened next was far from normal, however.
While burning the planned 300-acre project, crews reported harassment from members of the public, including aggressive driving through the smoke on a road along the edge of the burn. Recognizing a safety risk, the burn boss called for the assistance of the county sheriff.
In midafternoon, embers from the prescribed burn landed across the county highway and property boundary, causing 20-40 acres of private rangeland to burn before crews could stop the spread, which they did quickly. When the county sheriff arrived, instead of helping with traffic and harassment, he interviewed the private landowner and subsequently placed the burn boss under arrest for reckless burning. This charge is a class A misdemeanor, used when someone “recklessly damages property of another by fire or explosion” (Oregon Revised Statute 164.335). The sheriff transported the burn boss to John Day, where he was released.
News of this sheriff’s action spread quickly through the wildland fire community. By arresting the burn boss the sheriff removed the leader from a complicated operation when he was needed the most. This put the burn operation, the burning crews and other lands in the area at risk in the hottest and driest part of the day. Talk about a reckless action.
The sheriff did not actually witness any recklessness by the burn boss and appears to have made his arrest because the private landowner felt that fire spreading to his land was by itself proof of reckless burning.
Anyone with experience managing fire in forest or grasslands knows that it is impossible to guarantee that fires will always stay within the planned perimeter. A torching small tree, an ill-timed gust of wind and an ember floating across the fire line and landing on a dry log can cause a spot fire outside of the intended burn area. In fact, it is a rare burn project that doesn’t have at least some small spot fires outside of the fire line. That is why prescribed burn crews only have a few people lighting the fire (lighters) while most of the people (called holders) are assigned to watch for spot fires and then work with tools, trucks and hoses to put out these fires. This is normal and planned for, and hardly reckless.
What is reckless is handcuffing and hauling away someone who is overseeing a project as complex as a prescribed burn with scores of people to manage. Would one arrest a surgeon in the middle of an operation? A pilot while on final approach? That is exactly what Sheriff Todd McKinley did when he removed this burn boss from the ongoing project at a critical moment.
The sheriff had alternatives; if he felt that the burn boss acted recklessly, he needed to find a way to handle this without removing the head of the field operation and putting more people at risk. The Forest Service is not a flight risk.
Like a schoolyard bully, it appears to me the sheriff was playing to the crowd (the ranch owners and other county residents) at the expense of the federal employees. The federal government is not universally popular in Grant County, and demonizing the Forest Service seems to be popular sport despite the allocation of tens of millions of federal dollars toward the local forestry contract work over the past decade.
As an elected official the sheriff could be excused for having reelection on his mind. However he should know that his actions could actually have the effect of increasing the risk of wildfire on private lands, and not just in Grant County. Thinning and then burning forests near private lands helps protect these lands from wildfire and is often the highest priority for federal land agencies. However, burn bosses are going to be understandably more reluctant to take on projects near private land if they fear being arrested. The result could be more, not less risk of wildfire damaging homes and property.
In a rare action, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore sent a letter to all 25,000 of his employees in full support of the burn boss and crews, calling the arrest “highly inappropriate under these circumstances.” This is unusual because as public servants most federal employees won’t challenge local authority or the public while acting in their official capacity. Chief Moore’s statement highlights how important this is to the agency, and how wrong-headed Sheriff McKinley’s actions were.
As managers of our Blue Mountains, public employees deserve credit for the hard work they do, their professionalism, and their dedication to doing things right. We need more prescribed burning, not less, especially in places where public and private lands meet, and land managers in the Blues need to know that their work is appreciated and supported. What they don’t need is bullying by local law enforcement while doing their job.
