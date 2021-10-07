Where are all the elk?
It’s a common question heard every fall around campfires and wood cook stoves in the Blue Mountains. Hunters share any number of theories about why they can’t find elk: too many predators, too many hunters, too many motor vehicles, not enough (or too much) logging, too much cattle grazing, bad herd management — the list is long and imaginative.
The Blue Mountains have the potential for some of the world’s best quality habitat for Rocky Mountain elk. There are about 55,000 elk in the Blue Mountains, and in most areas the herds are near the states’ management objectives. So why do some hunters have a hard time finding elk? As is often the case, it’s not about numbers, it’s about distribution.
Elk like to be where they can find good habitat without being disturbed. Traditionally elk would spend the spring, summer and fall in the Blue Mountains where they found cooler temperatures and shade, plentiful water and lush forage. With the arrival of winter snow, they migrated to lower elevations, only to repeat the cycle in the spring and follow the green-up into the hills.
But some elk in the Blues have changed their habits to avoid public land, spending more time on lower elevation private lands where hunters and motorized vehicles don’t disturb them. By the time elk rifle season rolls around, the elk have been pushed around for several months by bow hunters and deer hunters, and in increasing numbers they have moved off public lands to get the security they crave, well before the winter snow.
Private landowners greet this development in a variety of ways. Some are pleased just to see elk on their land. Some want elk so their family and friends can hunt, and some are finding ways to monetize this public resource by charging for hunting and/or access on their property. And some landowners want no elk on their land because elk eat the same feed as domestic livestock and have a habit of destroying fences.
I maintain that we need a way to hold more elk on public lands through the fall. This is good for public land hunters, obviously, but it also would reduce conflicts with agricultural interests. I also confess that I don’t like the idea of private landowners selling the rights to hunt native wildlife when those animals should be on public lands.
How do we keep them there? The science is known — and it’s local. Projects completed on the La Grande Ranger District have demonstrated how managing vegetation and reducing disturbance from motor vehicles can turn around this problematic migration pattern. Forest thinning and prescribed burning creates quality feeding areas that are especially attractive to elk in the late summer and fall when they are trying to put on the calories for winter.
But quality feed is useless to elk if they are constantly disturbed by motor vehicles. With more than 4,500 miles of roads on the Umatilla National Forest, elk often abandon areas used by cars, pickups, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and the like. Fortunately, the Umatilla National Forest has a travel management plan that identifies only a subset of these roads as open to motor vehicles, with the remainder closed for all or part of the year.
This is a good thing for elk as it improves habitat security and can ultimately increase public land elk hunting opportunities when elk relearn to stay on public lands later in the fall.
However, this requires that we all know what roads are open to traffic and which are closed, and follow the plan. A new cooperative venture between the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon State University extension service should help. The effort will be highlighted in the 2022 big game hunting season synopsis, as well as on signboards at national forest entry points and in printed brochures and downloadable digital maps.
In the meantime, elk hunters need to learn which roads are closed to motor vehicles in their hunting area and commit to driving only on open roads. The Forest Service Motor Vehicle Use Maps are available for free download on their website and paper copies in the forest offices.
We also need to be supportive of forest thinning and prescribed burning projects, recognizing that the high quality habitat that results will attract and hold more elk and improve the odds for public land hunters.
