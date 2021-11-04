This year I had two opportunities to visit a remote location at the very western tip of the Aleutian Peninsula. The little village of Cold Bay, Alaska, is about 100 people surrounded by tribal, military and state and federal wildlife refuge lands. Among the nonhuman residents of this area is a healthy population of brown bears, and while there I was impressed by how humans and bears coexist in this environment.
Alaskans consistently teach brown bears to steer clear of people. These bears are hunted during the fall, and a portion of the Cold Bay economy is tied to guiding and outfitting bear hunters with some hunters paying up to $40,000 for the opportunity. Bears that get into trouble in town are quickly hazed away or killed by residents, as allowed by Alaska law. We witnessed one young female brown bear killed in Cold Bay after she broke into an outbuilding holding game meat.
The humans of Cold Bay have also taken steps to coexist with bears. They clean all fish and game on the town dock, which is more than 600 yards down a long pier. Every resident is required to haul and immediately burn their household garbage in a town dump site. One doesn’t go hiking or fishing without carrying some sort of bear deterrent, with the most common choice being a short-barreled shotgun loaded with slugs.
The philosophy seems to be that a good brown bear is one that runs away at the sight of humans and avoids areas where people live.
In the Pacific Northwest, wildlife managers have a similar, but different, challenge in the way they manage wolves. This spring and summer the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife approved what they euphemistically call “lethal removal” of at least 13 wolves from mostly private pasturelands in Northeastern Oregon. These 13 wolves include eight of the 11 wolves in the Lookout Mountain Pack southeast of Baker City. Developing a taste for domestic livestock is a bad habit if you are a wolf that wants to survive in the Blue Mountains.
One of the primary developers of the Oregon wolf management plan told me once that if we want to have wolves, we must be committed to killing those individuals that habitually prey on livestock. This pragmatic approach recognizes the economic and social realities of living with predators. Just like a good brown bear is one that avoids humans, a good wolf (and pack) avoids livestock, as slow and tasty as they might be. I do want wolves in Northeastern Oregon, so I accept that problem wolves need to be killed.
Immediately to our east, the state of Idaho has taken a ruthless approach that goes too far. This year the state allocated $200,000 from hunting and fishing license and tag fees to pay as much as $2,500 bounties to hunters and trappers who kill a wolf. So, if you are an elk hunter deep in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness and you see a wolf, the state of Idaho will reward you with cold hard cash for killing the animal without any regard for whether the individual has a history of eating livestock.
The state also removed a whole suite of restrictions on hunting and trapping methods for wolves including night-hunting, using bait and dogs, and hunting from motor vehicles.
The logic seems to be that wolves eat deer and elk; hunters want more deer and elk to hunt; so wolves should be killed at every opportunity to give us more deer and elk to hunt. I find this to be an extremely selfish and arrogant approach to managing our wildlife.
Last month I made the case that public lands are the best place for elk, and that by managing habitat on public land we can make these areas more attractive to elk — where they belong. I would extend that same logic to wolves; public lands, especially back country, are the best places for wolves. We should do all we can to encourage them to live as wolves were intended, eating rabbits, squirrels, and yes, deer and elk. I am a deer and elk hunter, and I am willing to give wolves their share first.
My personal ethic is informed both by my faith and by my profession as a biologist. Predators (and elk) are part of creation, and as good stewards of this creation we need to make a place for all native creatures. The place isn’t in town, and probably not on private pastureland. But to kill predators wherever and whenever we can as part of some misguided mission to increase deer and elk numbers is selfish and ignores our stewardship responsibilities.
Wolves in the back country? Let them be.
