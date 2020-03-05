I love hunting elk near Mt. Emily. We had a spot where, for several years in a row, we were able to find spike elk on the open ridgetops. We had figured out how the elk were using this area, and we had some hunting success.
Then the wolves arrived.
Now it is much more difficult to find elk. They are still there, but their behavior has changed. The elk are down in the deep and steep forested canyons, avoiding the open ridgetops and meadows. We find plenty of wolf sign, with tracks, scat, and kill sites, but the elk are now much harder to find. So we have chosen to hunt elsewhere.
And I’m OK with that.
I approach big game hunting with the philosophy that I am hunting the excess. When a deer or elk herd is above the carrying capacity of the land, or greater than the tolerance of landowners, the excess needs to be removed in order to maintain a healthy herd and habitat. Nearly all hunters would agree with me on this.
Some, however, see predators as direct competitors with us as hunters and so should be removed from the system. Many hunters carry a cougar and bear tag just so that they could kill one of these animals if they happen to come across one while in the woods. Some even speak openly about poaching a wolf if they get a chance.
So I want to speak up for predators.
We are blessed with a healthy variety of wild predators in the Blue Mountains. Black bears, cats, coyotes, and wolves were here long before us, doing what predators do to survive. We humans have a habit of trying to manipulate the environment to produce more of what we want and less of what we don’t, even to the point of removing wild animals from wild places when we believe they are competing with us. As a result, both grizzly bears and wolves had once been extirpated from the Blues. Grizzlies have not yet returned, but wolves have made a comeback, and I count that as a good thing.
When I am in the woods, I am thrilled at the idea of seeing or hearing a wolf or mountain lion, as it makes for a more complete outdoor experience. I wouldn’t kill one any more than I would shoot a bald eagle, for eating game birds.
Years ago, in wildlife school, I was taught that predators don’t control prey populations. In fact the opposite is probably accurate, with predator populations limited by the amount of prey available. The recent research and thinking is a bit more nuanced, helping us understand that predators can accelerate declines in prey populations and dampen increases, but predation alone doesn’t cause these cycles in populations. Weather, disease, and habitat play a much greater role in determining deer and elk population sizes.
Hunters need not worry that predators will wipe out a herd. There are virtually no known cases where native predators have caused a prey species to go extinct. Of course, there are plenty of examples of humans doing so.
Just as predators affect the behavior of prey populations, they also have changed my behavior. I hunt different areas, places where deer and elk aren’t constantly on alert for wolves. I also have no desire to hunt in areas occupied by grizzlies, where I could be seen as prey or a threat to an animal fully capable of taking me down. That’s a thrill I don’t choose to seek, but I am happy to know there are places where grizzly bears roam.
So, as a hunter interested in healthy functioning systems, I won’t kill a predator just for doing what they do. For them, the ability to find and take prey is truly a matter of survival. For me, hunting is recreation, a luxury. So I will hunt the excess, only after meeting the needs of predators.
Each native species has a place in the ecosystem, and as Aldo Leopold famously wrote, “To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.” Predators are certainly important cogs and wheels, and my outdoor life is richer for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.