In June, first-term U.S. Rep Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia, introduced a law that would undo what is likely the most successful wildlife conservation program in history.

Clyde’s bill, entitled the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) Our Constitutional Rights Act, would repeal the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937. Pittman-Robertson was proposed and supported by sportsmen and established an excise tax on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment with the proceeds dedicated to wildlife management, conservation, and development of sport-shooting facilities.

Bill Aney is a forester and wildlife biologist living in Pendleton and loving the Blue Mountains.

