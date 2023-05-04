There are places across the West where public and private lands are so intermingled that you and I cannot use areas we own as American citizens.
These parcels are known as landlocked public lands, surrounded by private land with no public roads or trails to access them. An analysis by the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and the mapping application company OnX identified about 9.5 million acres of landlocked federal land in the west.
Recently an out-of-state owner of a large ranch in Wyoming brought a civil suit against four hunters who have been hunting Bureau of Land Management lands within his ranch boundary. They gained access to the BLM ground legally from a public road, and since the public lands are arranged in a checkerboard fashion, they moved diagonally from one piece of public land to another like a bishop in a chess game, even toting a ladder with them to cross the private fences without touching private land at the corners.
When the ranch owner bought his 22,000 acre spread he knew that the placement of his private land brought with it control of thousands of acres of public lands. After the hunters were acquitted of criminal trespass charges, the rancher filed suit claiming that these hunters reduced the value of his private property by $7 million simply by using the enclosed public land without stepping foot on private ground.
This is an interesting case with implications for anyone who cares about how we use our public lands. But I think it also points to a mindset that is corrosive to society: the idea that one is entitled to claim a public good for their own private gain and enjoyment whenever they can get away with it.
The ranch owner and his buddies hunt deer and elk on the ranch, including the BLM ground for which he claims to control access. By doing so he is taking for himself something that belongs to the American public, seeking to benefit from the public good (the public land) without caring for the public’s interest.
Several closer to home examples of this kind of thinking come to mind. City parks are clearly public goods, and while living next to a park has its advantages, we usually don’t limit legitimate public uses of a park solely due to the concerns of adjacent private landowners about noise, loss of privacy or foot traffic. That comes with the territory.
Consider another example. We have year-round streams running through most cities in our region, and this water is a public good whether it is used for drinking, fish or irrigation. Living next to a permanent stream no doubt has its advantages most of the year for those lucky enough to live in such a setting. Should society manage stream flows so that private landowners can retain their streamside landscaping even if it means less water later in the season for irrigation or fish?
I could give other examples and eventually I think I’d manage to gore everyone’s ox. It’s only human nature to instinctually want what is best for us and ours — but is it right?
The issues of public good vs. private entitlement are not just spatial. Consider climate change for example. When we deny the reality of climate change in the face of overwhelming evidence, when we refuse to support or take action to reduce our impact on the future of our planet, we are taking for ourselves from future generations. There are inconvenient choices and actions we need to make to reduce our impact on the world’s carbon balance, and some of these are expensive. But to continue to fail to do so means we are robbing our kids and grandkids, giving them fewer options and making their choices even more inconvenient and expensive.
When we are growing up, even as adults, we are often concerned about making our parents and grandparents proud of us. At what point do we start thinking about making our offspring proud?
David Brower, who was the first executive director of the Sierra Club in the early 1950s, put it well. He is often quoted “Environmentalists make terrible neighbors, but great ancestors.”
I want to be a great ancestor.
