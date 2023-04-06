This is a story about a native fish population struggling to survive and how a group of people came together to their aid.
During my Forest Service career, one of the posts I held was as district ranger in Paisley in southeastern Oregon. The town of Paisley sits where the high desert meets the mountains, and the Chewaucan River flows from the national forest through town, then into marshland and pastures before emptying into Lake Abert. This puts the Chewaucan River in a closed basin as Lake Abert has no outlet; the water here just evaporates.
The Chewaucan has a native population of redband trout, a rainbow trout subspecies that can be considered a land-locked steelhead. Mature fish migrate upstream to the cold, clear headwaters to spawn, and the hatched fry stay in the headwaters until they are big enough to migrate back downstream. Here they overwinter and grow in the calmer, warmer and more nutrient rich lower reaches before migrating back upstream to spawn as adults.
At least that is how it is supposed to work. At one point state and federal biologists and local ranchers identified 20-30 culverts and irrigation weirs on the Chewaucan that were barriers to fish, frustrating adult fish in their migration to suitable spawning habitat. To make things worse, fish migrating downstream were often diverted with the water into irrigation ditches where they tended to get stranded and eventually perish. The redband was in trouble, and there was talk about listing this fish as a threatened or endangered species.
One spring day the local Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish biologist stopped by my office and asked me to come out to his truck. There, in a large tub, he had a half-dozen live trout he had netted below one of the stream-blocking weirs. He was headed upriver to release these fish them to spawn near the headwaters. These were beautifully marked adult fish, each 24 to 28 inches long, and I was moved by the frustration of their primal urge to move upstream to spawn. The biologist was dedicated to his work to help the redbands, but we knew that this was not a sustainable model for the survival of these fish.
Fortunately, through a partnership between the state and federal agencies and the local watershed council, and with significant funding from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, the Forest Service and local ranchers, these barriers were removed one by one. We replaced or pulled out culverts, installed fish ladders and built more fish-friendly water diversions to allow fish to access their habitat.
Two years after moving from Paisley I was invited back to a celebration after the last significant barrier was removed, finally allowing free movement of fish through the entire system. I was moved to tears.
The state of Oregon has laws and policies that require owners of culverts, dams and weirs to provide ways for fish to get past man-made obstructions. Without these standards, enforced through the permitting process, we would still have countless streams like the Chewaucan with dwindling numbers of fish unable to reach suitable spawning habitat.
Evidently some state lawmakers feel that these fish passage requirements create an undue burden on commerce and industry. Our own state Rep. Bobby Levy is a sponsor of two bills in the Legislature that would significantly weaken Oregon’s requirements for fish passage. This not only affects redband trout, but it also perpetuates obstacles to salmon and steelhead recovery statewide.
This change in law would mean we can decide not to remove barriers to fish if doing so would be cost-prohibitive. This approach clearly puts the interests of irrigators, developers and ranchers ahead of the interests of the public and natural resource stewardship.
Fortunately, Levy reports the bills are now dead, apparently hung up in committee for the remainder of the 2023 session.
Maintaining healthy salmon and steelhead runs is and should be part of Oregon’s identity. Fish runs are part of the legacy we can leave for future generations, not something we should trade off if we decide it makes a project too expensive. That approach is short-sighted and frankly runs counter to our sacred charge to be good stewards of our natural resources.
Bill Aney is a forester and wildlife biologist living in Pendleton and loving the Blue Mountains.
