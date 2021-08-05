Outdoor adventures can restore the soul, inspire beautiful art, poetry and music, and change lives for the good.
They can also end in tragedy.
I read several recent reports of people coming face to face with nature with dramatic results. One was a Michigan woman who died while on a guided rafting trip in the Grand Canyon, swept away from an established campsite by a flash flood. Another was a man in southwestern Oregon who wandered lost for 17 days before being rescued; he thought he was taking a simple 1¼-mile hike from his car to a lake for fishing. One tragic loss of life, one incredibly fortunate rescue, both the result of a natural quest for adventure in the backcountry.
Kathy and I have had a few of our own close encounters of the natural kind. Perhaps the experience that impacted us the most happened while we were teenagers. We were climbing Mount Hood with the Portland-based Mazamas group, hoping to summit the peak and thereby qualify for membership in the club and gain access to the club’s mountain cabin.
It was a bright sunny Memorial Day weekend, and as we neared the final pitch to the top of the mountain we were instructed to attach our crampons and rope up. We tethered ourselves to a half dozen other climbers to traverse across a steep, icy slope. Kathy and I were tied about 10 feet apart in the middle of this string of climbers, halfway across the slope, when we heard the screams of “Rock! Rock! Rock!” We recognized this as the universal warning that there were rocks careening downslope. Our fellow climbers on the left scampered left and those to the right scrambled right, leaving Kathy and I hung out like marionettes on a string and directly in the path of the tumbling rocks. We hit the snow and tucked into fetal positions as snow and scree began flying over and landing on and around us. We both felt a tremendous sharp tug on the rope before the noise and chaos ended.
I remember hearing people to the right of me crying out “Is she all right?” and people to the left of Kathy yelling “Is he okay?” We dug ourselves out and found that a large boulder, about 4 feet in diameter, had landed and stopped directly on the rope between the two of us, jerking us towards it. I couldn’t see Kathy and she couldn’t see me, so we were incredibly relieved to find that neither was injured. We each had about 3 feet between us and the rock. Our group had to all untie to pull the rope through from under the rock to free it, allowing us to continue across the slope and eventually to the summit.
We realized how close this was to tragedy — a couple of feet one way or the other and one of us wouldn’t be around to continue our life together, get married, have and raise our kids, and be each other’s best friends for life.
One point of this story is that having public lands and backcountry gives us the opportunity to explore and experience nature in the raw, including all the risks and rewards that go along with it.
To be sure, more experience allows us to better recognize risks, be better prepared, and consequently have even more successful outings. Still, there are risks, and sometimes bad outcomes.
Mother Nature is indifferent about all of this. She is not malicious, nor is she benevolent. She just is. Experienced backcountry adventurers don’t see their encounters with nature as battles, but rather as a sort of cooperative effort; they take what nature gives them, learn to work with that, and are better for it.
Too many mosquitoes at the lake? Make camp on a small knoll where breezes keep the insects at bay. Facing a steep trail with innumerable switchbacks up a rocky open slope? Get an early start to complete the climb in the shade. Worried about losing your bearings while traveling off trail in the backcountry? Learn to use the sun and your own shadow to keep a relatively straight course instead of traveling in circles.
We are so fortunate to have millions of acres of public lands in our backyard for rest, play and rejuvenation. With this comes responsibility for our own well-being in the backcountry, including preparation, experience, flexibility and knowing our limits. This often means the difference between tragedy and a good story to tell.
Luck should be the last thing we rely on to get home safe.
