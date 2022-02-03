This year, I want to see a white-headed woodpecker.
This medium-sized woodpecker is a handsome bird, with a fully black body and striking white head, and the males sport a red nape patch. They have been recorded in Umatilla County, but it is one of those species that is rare enough that local birders get excited when a sighting is reported. The Pendleton Bird Club keeps a running list of birds reported by their members each year, and in 2021 there were 268 species recorded in the county. But no white-headed woodpeckers.
Why? It’s been reported in the past, and it uses ponderosa pine forests which are abundant on the Umatilla National Forest. So why is it so hard to see one?
As with a lot of wildlife questions, it comes down to habitat. The preferred habitat is not just pine forests, but a certain type of ponderosa pine forest that is in short supply due to current management practices.
These birds build nest cavities close to the ground in large dead trees (average 26 inches in diameter) and feed heavily on ponderosa pine seed — meaning they require stands of large mature or old growth ponderosa pine. These are economically valuable trees, and past logging has made them rare on private timberland and not very abundant on the National Forest. That’s one of the reasons that there has been a general prohibition on logging large ponderosa pine on National Forests in the Blues since the 1990s. These old growth forests are much less common than they were before European settlement, with all sorts of effects on wildlife species that use this habitat.
More than just large pine trees, the white-headed woodpecker prefers open stands. Forest inventory records from the early 1900s commonly described pine stands so open that one could easily drive a horse and buggy through the forest. Try that nowadays and you’d soon get bogged down in dense growth or high-centered on logs. Our century-long war on wildfire coupled with timber management practices has left an unnaturally dense understory.
Why do these woodpeckers prefer open habitat? One theory is that areas with undergrowth provide cover for squirrels that prey on woodpecker nests. An open forest floor makes squirrels more vulnerable to their own predators (hawks, owls, cats, coyotes) and so less able to search and destroy white-headed woodpecker nests.
See, it’s complicated.
Complicated ecosystem management principles can sometimes be boiled down to a few guidelines – like rooting for the underdog, following nature’s lead, and keeping all the pieces. To root for the underdog in this case means paying special attention to species that are rare or declining in numbers, like the white-headed woodpecker.
Following nature’s lead means understanding how natural processes, like fire, create habitat. It is easy to visualize how frequent low intensity fire can create and maintain open stands of large diameter ponderosa pine. Happily, this is the type of habitat that management can help create by heavily thinning out smaller diameter trees, leaving the big old trees and applying fire.
So this spring I have another reason to head into the Blues, as if hunting turkeys, searching for morels, or getting in an early season camping trip weren’t reason enough for getting out of town. I’ll have to fine tune my search image for the right habitat of open stands of large pine, but I can already think of a few places that fit that description. Maybe, just maybe, fortune will smile on me and I’ll spot a white-headed woodpecker.
Wish me luck.
