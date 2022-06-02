Springtime in the Blue Mountains; I am starting to think this is my favorite time of year.
One of my goals for this spring was to see a white-headed woodpecker, the only Oregon woodpecker not on my life list. After going public with my quest for a white-headed woodpecker sighting, a couple of folks gave me a good lead. So, one day in March I headed over to Cove, in Union County, where a resident had assured me she had this species of woodpecker at her feeders year-round.
Russ Morgan, a retired Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist and another birder, joined me in La Grande and we headed out with our binoculars and bird books.
The open forest of large diameter ponderosa pine felt like the right habitat, and I was optimistic about our chances. We wandered the property for 45 minutes or so in a light snow shower, spotting nuthatches, chickadees and even a hairy woodpecker. Eventually two larger black and white birds showed up at one of the seed feeders, each grabbing a sunflower seed and flying to a nearby perch to crack and eat the morsel.
White-headed woodpecker, check.
On a different birding mission last spring, my wife and I found and photographed nesting great grey owls and watched as the young owlets made some of their first explorations away from their nest site. This winter, we visited a nighttime roost site for several hundred grey-crowned rosy finches. I love these kinds of expeditions.
Bird watching is usually a benign activity, but I must admit I also enjoy more consumptive outdoor spring pursuits. Morel season is upon us by now and people have been finding them along the Umatilla River and on the Umatilla National Forest. I so much enjoy the smell of morels sauteing in butter ready for my morning egg scramble. There’s just something primal about that odor.
I also enjoy turkey hunting and use my meanderings during the spring gobbler season to monitor the timing of the mushroom crop. I understand that soil temperature is an important driver of mushroom fruiting, but one can also gauge the season by more right-brained cues like blooming wildflowers and singing birds.
The early blooming plants, such as grass widow and avalanche lily, may be a bit too soon for morels, but I noticed the other day that fairy slippers had started to bloom in the same places I was finding the morels. I have also been hearing and seeing chipping sparrows and mountain bluebirds but no warblers yet.
The other day we came across fresh wolf sign in our turkey hunting area. I suspect that wolves may be hard on turkey populations, as are coyotes, skunks, raccoons and other predators. However, I don’t begrudge these animals the meal provided by a turkey or their eggs. These predators are native and belong here; the turkeys do not. If it comes down to a wild predator or me getting a turkey, the wild predator should have it.
Obviously, my opinion isn’t shared by everyone. East of us, some people took it upon themselves to poison an entire pack of wolves in Union County and shoot several others in Baker and Union counties. The reward for information leading to the arrest of these miscreants is substantial, perhaps enough to buy someone a new pickup, and I am hopeful that a tip will help bring those responsible to justice. By the way, the Turn In Poachers hotline number is 800-452-7888.
Simply put, killing wildlife out of season without a permit is poaching, and putting poison bait out in the field for any animal to find is incredibly irresponsible. The same for shooting wolves everywhere and every time they are seen. Wolves are currently on the federal threatened and endangered species list, which puts the federal government in the drivers’ seat.
If the wolf population was healthy enough to be removed from this list, management would revert to the state of Oregon, a better situation for all of us. Poisoning an entire pack or indiscriminately killing wolves on sight in the back country only delays the recovery of wolves and keeps the federal government in control. Again: the TIP hotline is 800-452-7888.
I agree that we need to remove those that develop a taste for domestic livestock; let’s call these the bad wolves. By the same token we need to allow the good wolves, those that stay out of trouble, to survive, reproduce and pass on their genes and good habits to future generations of wolves.
How did I get here? I didn’t intend this column to end with a lecture about wolf management. Instead, I encourage everyone to take a walk in the woods. Get out there — whether in search of morels, turkeys, woodpeckers or owls, or just to revive your soul, take advantage of these bright sunny spring days in our loved Blue Mountains.
This land is our land — enjoy it.
