This is a story about how ranger Ed Pulaski held 45 men at gunpoint to save their lives.
In two days in August 1910, a group of fires known as the Big Burn burned over 3 million acres of forest in Washington, Idaho and Montana. The fires also burned through the town of Wallace, Idaho and killed 85 people, making it one of the most devastating wildfires in American history.
Summer of 1910 came on the heels of a very warm and dry spring. By July there were hundreds of small fires burning in the region, the result of lightning, slash burns, campers and embers spewed from coal-burning locomotives on a new railroad line. Dry lightning storms at the end of July and in August added to the total, which at one point was estimated at 3,000 wildfires in the region.
The fledgling agency known as the U.S. Forest Service was overwhelmed. Charged with protecting the nation’s forests from fire, the typical Forest Service ranger district staff consisted only of one district ranger, perhaps an assistant ranger, and an office clerk.
During this 1910 fire siege, the agency conscripted thousands of men to fight these fires, reaching into bars, jails and mines to find any grown man who could swing an ax. It also oversaw several thousand U.S. Army troops sent on the orders of President William Howard Taft, and the priority was to protect towns such as Wallace, Avery and Taft, Idaho.
As is typical in August the hot, dry weather refused to relent. Then a dry cold front swept across northern Washington into Idaho and Montana, also typical for August. Cold fronts bring strong, shifting winds for a few days, often followed by cooler, moister weather.
The literature is full of descriptions of the 1910 fires that defy the imagination. Flaming fronts 30 miles wide; spot fires 10 miles ahead of the fire; entire old-growth trees uprooted, set afire and tossed into the air like Roman candles.
One of the enduring stories that came out of this fire was that of Wallace assistant ranger Ed Pulaski. After marshaling 500 men deep into the woods to corral the fires threatening Avery and Wallace, ranger Pulaski headed into Wallace for food, blankets and other supplies. The smoke was stifling in the panicked mining town, and as he headed back into the forest with his pack string he told his wife and young daughter “I may never see you again.”
Ranger Pulaski found his terrified crews in retreat as the dry cold front hit the fires with winds of more than 60 miles an hour. Wind is like adrenaline to a fire, turning embers into a flaming front, pushing fire downwind, uphill and into the forest crowns where burning needles, twigs and cones are launched miles. The sound, heat, sights and smoke of a wind-driven crown fire overwhelm the senses, and from a distance it is an awe-inspiring event.
Up close, Pulaski’s crew was in a full-blown panic.
The ranger knew the only hope was a mad dash downhill, down Placer Creek towards Wallace. He gathered up the 50 men he could find and ordered them to follow him, threatening them with his sidearm if they pushed back. Soon they found their way blocked by fire — they were trapped.
Ranger Pulaski knew his district, and he knew of a mine tunnel that might hold his crew. He found the tunnel and directed the reluctant men inside. As the fire raged outside, he ordered his crew to lie face down where the air was slightly cooler and told them that if any of them tried to leave the tunnel he would shoot them — better to die that way than to be burned alive.
Most of the men, including Pulaski, fell unconscious as the available oxygen was pulled into the fire outside.
Hours later, as the smoky dawn broke, a few of the men began to stir. Gradually, 41 of the 46 men stumbled out of the tunnel, leaving behind five men and two horses that did not survive. As they crawled over Pulaski’s still body they said “Come on outside, boys — the boss is dead,” to which they heard “Like hell he is.” Pulaski was among the survivors.
With boots burned through to blistered feet and burns to their hands, arms, and faces, and with Pulaski nearly totally blind, the crew picked their way down Placer Creek to the trailhead where they were met by women from town with coffee and whiskey.
There is more to this story, the impacts of the fires on the young Forest Service, and the heroics of ranger Pulaski. He did eventually recover his sight, and to this day we remember Pulaski with the name of the tool he designed, the primary wildland fire-fighting implement that is half axe and half grubhoe. The mine tunnel that saved the lives of his crew is preserved at the end of a trail on Placer Creek near Wallace, an incongruously pleasant yet sobering hike I would recommend to anyone.
I spent two weeks this August on a wildfire suppression assignment only a few miles from Placer Creek. As Aug. 20 rolled around the crews were reminded of ranger Pulaski, the saved and lost lives, and the desperate act of seeking shelter in a mining tunnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.