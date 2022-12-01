I admit it, we don’t have the tidiest yard in the neighborhood.

From the street our lawn and plantings look decent but not manicured. There’s a green lawn, a few shrubs and the requisite two trees. Come into the backyard, however, and you’ll see something more resembling ordered chaos. Unshaped shrubs grow semi-wild, the remains of last summer’s garden are left moldering on the ground, and small piles of leaves and twigs are strewn along the edge of the lawn, under shrubs, and in the garden.

Bill Aney is a forester and wildlife biologist living in Pendleton and loving the Blue Mountains.

