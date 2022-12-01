I admit it, we don’t have the tidiest yard in the neighborhood.
From the street our lawn and plantings look decent but not manicured. There’s a green lawn, a few shrubs and the requisite two trees. Come into the backyard, however, and you’ll see something more resembling ordered chaos. Unshaped shrubs grow semi-wild, the remains of last summer’s garden are left moldering on the ground, and small piles of leaves and twigs are strewn along the edge of the lawn, under shrubs, and in the garden.
Why do I do this, and why does my patient wife put up with it?
It’s not just laziness. Sure, not being a slave to landscaping does free up time for other pursuits, but it’s more than that.
It is a deliberate attempt to help those creatures who use our backyard as their home or grocery store. We get satisfaction watching towhees scratching through the leaves to find insects for food, or goldfinches gleaning seeds by hanging onto long-dead sunflower heads in midwinter.
We have a small group of cottontails who find cover under the overgrown shrubs, and we enjoy seeing quail feed on snowberries, peck through the soil looking for seeds and huddle together in the thick Oregon-grape bushes.
When we moved into our home 17 years ago, the lot was bare with the usual collection of weedy plants found anywhere on the open grassy hills around town. We decided to emphasize native plants in the backyard as an experiment.
We chose species by planting those that were familiar to us from our work in the National Forests of the Blues. Ninebark, snowberry and ocean spray seem to survive in drier pine forest areas so maybe they’d require very little tending in the yard. Serviceberry, currant and Oregon-grape might require a bit of watering, but we figured they also might do well. Not everything worked, but most thrived.
I have kept up a list of bird species that we have seen in our yard over this time, and it is obvious that the birds are attracted to the fruits, berries and insects that grow on the shrubs and trees we planted. The list of bird species that have disappeared over this time is just as interesting as the list of species that have been added.
We used to have killdeer, phoebes, meadowlarks and mourning doves, all well adapted to sage and grasslands but evidently not so good at making a living among the lawns, trees and shrubbery typical of our housing development. In their place towhees, kinglets and waxwings all have found something in our yard to their liking.
In hindsight, I realize that in putting together our plantings we stuck to a key ecological principle; following nature’s lead. Pick the species that exist naturally in the area, provide them with the same sort of environment they have in the wild, and with a little luck they will thrive. Even more, the birds and bugs that use these species in the wild might also show up.
Nature doesn’t rake the leaves off the forest floor each year, so we’re following nature’s lead by minimizing our raking and by leaving small piles over the winter. In the woods, annual and perennial plants die or die back in place, so we let the bee and butterfly garden plants lie on the ground until spring. This over-wintering debris is habitat for insects, spiders, grubs and worms, all very useful for birds trying to fill their bellies in the winter or build up protein reserves for nesting in the spring.
This past spring aphids infested the lush growing hop plants over our deck. It wasn’t long before predatory insects went to work. Ladybugs and hover flies swarmed over the pergola and within a week or two it was hard to find a single aphid. Without the overwinter habitat, I doubt that these beneficial insects would have been able to respond to the aphid explosion as quickly. Again, mother nature provides when given the chance.
So, dear neighbors, please forgive our untidy yard and unruly plantings. There is a method to our madness as we create a bit of backyard habitat. Following nature’s lead may be a bit messy at times, but the birds sure seem to enjoy it.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.