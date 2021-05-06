It is prescribed burn season in the Blue Mountains. Springtime conditions allow land managers to use fire safely to reduce fuels, improve habitat and make our forests healthier. Over the course of my career with the Forest Service, I loved prescribed burn season, as it was tremendously fulfilling to see fire returned to its place in the ecosystem.
I retired from that career several years ago, and since April 2020 I have been working with Umatilla County Public Health to limit the spread of COVID-19 through contact tracing and vaccination clinics. It occurred to me recently that the relationship between prescribed burning and wildfire is in some ways like the relationship between the pandemics and vaccinations. I love torturing analogies to see if they can help me think and learn about complex problems, so bear with me here.
One of the reasons for prescribed burning is to reduce the risk of large, destructive wildfires. Much of our Blue Mountains is at risk of such a wildfire, with millions of acres overgrown with small trees and brush. Eventually these acres will burn, whether by a planned (prescribed) fire or an uncontrolled wildfire, and when an acre burns it is at least for a few years protected from another fire. Fire ecologists tell us that when 15-20% of a landscape has been treated, the remainder of the area is more protected because fire has less ability to spread.
That sounds a lot like herd immunity to me. Epidemiologists tell us that when 70-75% of the population is immune to a particular disease, there is much less risk of spread to the unprotected. Individuals in the population become immune by either infection or vaccination. Infection in my analogy is like wildfire — uncontrolled, potentially dangerous, but effective in building immunity.
Vaccination is like prescribed fire; more controlled, with fewer adverse effects, and also effective in building immunity. Infection combines with vaccination to build herd immunity just like wildfire combines with prescribed fire to better protect landscapes.
No one has the resources to do enough prescribed burning to eliminate the risk of wildfire in the backcountry. Prescribed burning and the forest thinning that is sometimes required to do this safely requires much more personnel and equipment that our agencies can provide. The prescribed burn windows, where conditions are right for an effective yet safe burn project, are limited. And of course, there is a limit to public tolerance for smoke from the hundreds of thousands of acres of burning that would be required each burn season.
So, land managers prioritize. What areas are most vulnerable to wildfire spread, and where would the consequences of a wildfire be greatest? Should they prioritize treatments near homes and communities? Or lower elevations where fuels are drier and the winds blow stronger? Or near valuable natural resources like remnant stands of old growth ponderosa pine or salmon spawning streams?
This reminds me of how health authorities had to prioritize the early vaccination efforts, recognizing that we could not vaccinate everyone at once. Health care providers and teachers were vaccinated early because they are most exposed to the virus, and we could reduce future spread by protecting these people. The elderly and those with underlying conditions were also vaccinated early because they are at greater risk of severe effects from the virus.
There is at least one key difference between the tools of prescribed burning and vaccinations. The vaccine is now available to nearly all adults in the U.S., but an alarming number of people are choosing not to get the vaccine. I want to be absolutely clear about this: In doing so, we are surrendering to the epidemic. It will continue to spread, like wildfire, until we reach herd immunity through infection (and suffering, hospitalization and deaths). In the meantime, we are prolonging the time of mask-wearing, social distancing, travel restrictions, and the impacts on businesses, schools and churches. This is lunacy, as we have an alternative, much safer way to protect each other through vaccination.
So this spring, when we see smoke rising from prescribed burns in the Blue Mountains, be gladdened to know that land managers are doing their part to manage the real risk of destructive wildfire. In the same way celebrate when our friends and neighbors make the responsible choice to get the vaccine, as they are doing their part to help us reach herd immunity through vaccination instead of infection.
