I love the smell of a wet dog.
You see, I am a duck hunter. October through January, I spend easily 30 mornings in the duck blind. This time of year, my internal clock routinely wakens me hours before sunrise. I am met by our chocolate Labrador retriever each morning with an inspection of my attire, as she sees camo and long johns as positive signs that we’re headed to the marsh.
My wife Kathy says that 3:30 a.m. does not exist in her world, and I must admit there’s some wisdom to that perspective.
Why do the dog and I do it? With a fair amount of soul-searching and introspection, here’s what I have come to understand.
It’s clearly not about the bounty of wild game. More often than not we return home with no birds. One would think that after 25 years of predawn trips to the marsh that I would have become a more proficient hunter. But no, an empty bag is still pretty common.
Maybe it is because of the mindfulness and spiritual centering that I get from watching the world awaken. Last week, I watched the clouds in the eastern sky glow pink more than an hour before sunrise, reflecting the sun from beyond the horizon before it rose over the Blues. When the sun finally spilled its rays onto the marsh it found us holding vigil over our decoys and watching the sky for birds. Some sunrises are like this, spectacular riots of light and color, with blues, reds, oranges and pinks filling the sky and reflecting off the surrounding hills. Others sneak in quiet and gray until it is full-on morning.
The weather is no real deterrence for me. Clear and calm bluebird days have the best sunrises, but generally bring few birds to the gun. Cold, wet, foggy and windy days tend to tilt the odds toward the hunter, but only if they can tolerate the conditions. I’ve learned to appreciate good wool clothing, waders that don’t leak and an insulated oilcloth cap.
It could be about the traditions and camaraderie. Some of my best and longest friendships are nurtured by time spent together in the duck blind, catching up on life, politics, relationships and shared memories. This weekend, I have a friend coming from almost 500 miles away to spend a couple of mornings together. I hope he goes home with a duck or two, but it probably doesn’t matter. We will have reconnected.
Then there are the trappings of waterfowling. Favorite shotguns and ammunition, decoys, calls, headlamps, waders, camo hat and coat, decoy cart, the blind on a favorite pond; it’s a long list. This time of year, much of my hunting gear stays in my pickup (a.k.a. the duck truck) so that my early morning departures can go quickly and quietly with less risk of leaving something behind. There have been times when I arrived at the marsh without an essential piece of my gear (like the shotgun). That doesn’t happen much anymore, but I do have a well-rehearsed checklist I go through in my mind as I pull out of the driveway (shotgun, shells, waders, license, decoys, check!).
And then there’s the dog. I am a Labrador retriever kind of guy, and Ruby (our 9-year-old duck-retrieving fool) is our fourth Lab. Ruby simply loves the marsh, where she can sit for hours scouring the sky for birds on the wing, eager to dive into the water for a retrieve. My hunting partners are subjected to her constant anxious whimpering when there are a lot of birds in the air, and they can attest to this truth; Ruby is in her happy place when she’s hunting with us.
My dog is my hunting partner, my faithful commiserator, and my best bird blind companion. In her walnut brown eyes, I can do no wrong, even when I miss the easy shot or scold her for her bad duck blind manners. On those rare occasions when I have been between Labs, I felt a huge hole in my duck hunting experience.
It is said that a man is allotted one good wife, one good truck and one good dog in his life. Check, check, and check. I am blessed indeed.
We are all blessed to have so many public land waterfowl hunting opportunities within an hour’s drive of almost any place in Northeastern Oregon. State, federal, and tribal land management agencies all have good waterfowl habitat available for the public to hunt.
So next week, I’m probably going to feel a little out of sorts. Waterfowl season will have ended for another year, and it will be time to deep clean my shotgun and duck truck, restore and hang the decoys and waders and cut back on Ruby’s daily rations. I will still occasionally rise early and watch the sunrise, and the wild game in the freezer will allow us to enjoy the 2020-21 season a while longer, but opening morning of the 2021 season is a long way off.
Of course, I can always take Ruby for a swim at McKay when I need a fix of that wet dog smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.