The EPA report from 1990-2018 on U.S. emissions shows an overall increase of 3.7%, but since 2005 a decline by 12.3%. Oregon fares well because our vast agricultural and forest lands need carbon dioxide. We have also passed more than 54 state laws related to environmental concerns over the past two decades, and things have improved a lot.
I was a member of an environmental group working for clean air and water while using natural resources wisely. While we often don’t agree with the method to reach that goal, the goal is good. Today, almost all global pollution is not Oregon sourced. The cap-and-trade bill does not offer a solution. The issue is power and money, so look at who benefits.
If you look on page 34, section 39, of the 94-page bill as amended dated Feb. 14, the following are to prioritize greenhouse gas reduction with the money they receive — Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board gets 25% of the $700 million this bill is expected to extract from us all annually, local governments get 20%, and another 20% goes to agencies of the state. You will also see a long list of Indian tribes that will share 10%. In addition to the cash, they have to be consulted by local governments in their climate plans, and have a part in rule making (sections 25, 27, 36 and 104).
While I think they should certainly have a place at the table, this is part of the bill everyone should know, and the East Oregonian did not report, as this is a lot of influence. Their support for this bill is no surprise.
Another part of the bill (section 39d) states that state forestry cannot use any of this money for fire suppression, yet forest fires contributed 141.1 million metric tons of greenhouse gasses in 2017 alone, according to the EPA. You’d think preventing that would be important. They do allow 25% of the funds to be spent for mitigating the consequences of wildfire response (section 39 5e).
The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Board will be made up of one member jointly appointed by legislative leaders from the Republican Party and one from the Democratic Party, who serves on a committee related to climate (section 97). Several positions, like the director of the Department of Environmental Quality, are on the board. The governor appoints 10 members on this board, from groups like Environmental Justice Task Force, and one tribal member. Natural resources and other impacted businesses are not included.
Accountability is a problem, as not all portions of this bill would be available via public record request, and the public has no input, only other agencies. Section 109 states the board, governor, PUC, Energy Facilities Siting Council and Department of Transportation may adopt rules and issue orders, to carry out provisions.
Whatever happened to checks and balances on power of government? This power grab and greed of government needed to be stopped. Thanks Republicans.
