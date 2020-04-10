Before the coronavirus pandemic began, wealth inequality was at levels unseen since the Great Depression. More and more workers, especially workers of color and women, are being left behind by the recent record-breaking gains of the stock market and pre-pandemic unemployment rates were artificially low because of involuntary part-time work being so high.
These last few weeks have been extremely trying times for many working Oregonians. Health care workers and nurses are treating patients with coronavirus symptoms or exposure without adequate personal protective equipment. Grocery workers are showing up to work to ensure our communities are fed and farmworkers are still in the fields as the economy around them shuts down. First responders continue answering the call to protect our communities without regard for their personal health or exposure to coronavirus as they bravely interact with the public in need. Transit workers in communities across the state continue to show up to work and serve the public, despite the risk to their own health. Hourly school employees continue to clean our empty schools and provide nutritional meals for many of our children who need it most. Public service workers from child care providers to correctional officers continue to care for and protect our communities. Construction workers are still showing up to work, because it’s what they do — building and refurbishing our state’s infrastructure. Gig workers are driving for Uber, Grubhub and other app-based employers, delivering food and risking exposure and their health while having no protections afforded to employees due to being wrongly classified as independent contractors.
And while these everyday heroes are on the job, providing food, security and health care, there are tens of thousands of workers whose lives have been upended by sudden and mass layoffs, curtailments, and complete shutdowns. Working people in Oregon and across the country are reeling, they are looking for a sense of stability for themselves and their families.
For most working Oregonians, the system was not working for them before the coronavirus outbreak, and it surely isn’t working for them now. Oregon’s elected leaders must ensure that the decisions made and the policies enacted in a time of crisis don’t make economic disparities worse.
While we have seen some generous, forward-thinking, and compassionate business leaders step up to the plate and do the right thing for their workers in recent weeks, we have also seen some ugly examples of corporate greed on display. Some local restaurant owners who were forced to lay off workers after the statewide closure illegally withheld 25% of their workers’ final paychecks. Some employers are still operating amid the shelter-in-place order, but not providing their workers with proper protective equipment or taking social distancing guidance seriously. Concerned essential workers with high levels of exposure to the public are being denied requests to wear protective masks on the job.
While we are amid a crisis and our focus is rightfully on the health and safety of Oregonians, the Oregon business community is unfortunately using this time to propose rollbacks in existing laws that protect Oregonians. Businesses are presently working to roll back existing protections for workers on the job, like scheduling protections for Oregon’s grocery workers who are scrambling to meet child care obligations as schools are closed; these are the people ensuring our families have food on the table. The business community is also using this health crisis to propose delays in tax measures aimed at funding our schools and lowering class sizes, and rollbacks of workforce standards in the construction industry. To leverage a national crisis to the benefit of Corporate America is wrong, plain and simple, and Oregonians deserve better.
If Oregon’s elected leaders truly want to support workers in the midst of this crisis, they will invest in their economic stability and defend against policies that make our state’s economy more unequal than before the pandemic. Workers need a stronger safety net and more protections on the job, not less, and leaders must resist the notion of using a crisis to justify eroding either.
So many working Oregonians are stepping up, answering the call, going to work, caring for those infected by the virus, and getting us through this difficult time like the everyday heroes they have always been. We must remember the value and the dignity of these workers, and all working Oregonians, when this dark period is behind us. And, we must prioritize the ongoing efforts by Oregon’s unions and community advocates to create an economy that works for all Oregonians in the months and years ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.