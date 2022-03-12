The Rivoli Theater will be returning to Pendleton.
Last week State Sen. Bill Hansell called to say the Rivoli Theater Restoration Project will receive a $1.5 million dollar grant from the state of Oregon.
This is the single largest grant ever to a Pendleton Main Street historic restoration project. With this funding, the Rivoli Coalition will be able to complete basic concrete and steel work, begin second stage architectural planning and leverage additional funding.
We established the Rivoli project in 2011 as a 501c3 nonprofit corporation with this mission: To transform Pendleton’s Historic Rivoli Theater into the Northwest’s premiere showcase for excellence in arts, information and entertainment.
In the intervening 11 years, the coalition completed a project feasibility study, obtained title to the Rivoli building, removed 50 tons of material from the building and sealed the roof. In addition, we have removed all asbestos, two obsolete oil tanks and a 3,500 pound beam from the building. Portions of the beam will be used in another local historic renovation project, and an instrument maker has repurposed some of the wood as beautiful custom-made guitars.
The Rivoli funding story is one of public, private and nonprofit partnership.
The project enjoys the support of a wide range of organizations, individuals, nonprofits and companies. There are too many to list here; we are deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed.
As of today, the Rivoli project has raised $2,203,743. Donors include corporations, foundations, government and individuals.
Of this total, $262,306 — 12% of total — was raised in Pendleton. The remaining $1,941,307 — 88% of total — is from sources outside this community.
This means that for every $12 invested by the local community, we have brought in an additional $88 from outside Pendleton. This translates into a matching ratio — also known as return on investment — of 7.3 to 1. This proves that local support and investments can draw significant funding from outside of Pendleton.
The Pendleton Development Commission has led the way from the beginning, providing critical funding for the Rivoli Theater feasibility study, building purchase and roofing. So far, the total investment of the PDC is $165,106, which is 7.5% of the total. For every $7.50 invested by the PDC, we have raised an additional $92.50. This translates into a matching ratio or return on investment of 12.3 to 1. This is proof of the economic value of Pendleton Development Commission investments.
Thank you to the citizens, foundations, businesses and government of Pendleton, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Umatilla County and the state of Oregon. We still have a lot of fundraising and work ahead, but together we will restore and transform Pendleton’s Historic Rivoli Theater into a community treasure.
