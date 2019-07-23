After April’s McKay Creek flooding emergency, city leaders promised to take action to reduce the risk of future flooding. Umatilla County is playing a leading role in this effort, so readers can be confident that a coordinated effort has begun. Several meetings with federal and state agencies have taken place and we are now beginning to understand the complexity of the challenge. We recently learned that the state emergency declaration — made after several counties and numerous cities made disaster declarations — went forward to FEMA and a federal disaster declaration followed. This will eventually allow us to recover a maximum of 75% of our emergency response costs and repairs to public infrastructure.
A short-term goal of the city/county effort is to restore the capacity of McKay Creek to carry large volumes of water. Before the flooding, we believed that the creek could carry up to 1,200 cubic feet of water per second. The silting of the stream bed that was a result of the flood has greatly reduced the carrying capacity of the creek and we want to take action to restore these flows. Longer-term goals will be to study McKay Reservoir to see if its capacity to store more water during heavy rain events might be improved. We also want to make sure the gauges that measure the volume of water coming into the reservoir are accurate.
We are in the process of hiring a project manager who is knowledgeable about these kinds of water issues and knows how to navigate this complex process through literally dozens of state and federal agencies. This will be a lengthy process, unfolding over several years, and we expect progress to be slow.
Shifting focus to our streets, you have probably read that we will begin talking to civic groups about ideas to raise more revenues to fix our streets. This process has already begun and seven or eight presentations will have taken place before this column gets to you. Our budget for street maintenance is $1.2 million in the current fiscal year, but we need to spend at least $2.2 million per year in the next decade before we can claim to have the problem contained.
That means we need to raise another $1 million each year for the next 10 years. We have a number of ideas about how to do this and we want to hear what you think. Perhaps you can give us an idea that we haven’t thought of. Presentations have been scheduled with civic groups through October, and if you belong to a group that is not on our list, please tell us and we will come to make a presentation to your group.
Several public meetings will also be scheduled for people not affiliated with a specific organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.