This month I have vacillated back and forth between whether or not writing about Ukraine is a worthwhile endeavor. Whether or not I have anything to contribute to what (for good reason) is an ever expanding canon of geopolitical analysis.
What can I add that the horrific video footage and images coming from Kherson, Kyiv and Mariupol don’t already tell us?
Ultimately, however, my mind keeps drifting back to my own family; my grandmother who spoke only Ukrainian until she left for school, of her parents who left the Ternopil Oblast to escape centuries of serfdom. What it must have been like to finally leave a piece of earth where you, your parents and their parents going back generations were legally forbidden to depart from. After serfdom — the Holodomor. A genocide of ethnic Ukrainians. Intentional famine. An event that still, shamefully, is a source of much hand-wringing from the intelligentsia.
My paternal family, their country of origin, has always been shrouded in shadow. Like many Slavic immigrants, I imagine there was immense pressure — especially during the Cold War — to distance themselves from their language and culture that to most Americans had all the sounds and appearances of being Russian in the face of Russophobia.
So they toiled where they settled, erecting churches and sod floor homes, keeping to themselves. Eventually the names they gave themselves softened: from Todeskas and Anastasias to Nicks and Steves. A Ukrainian diaspora blooming in the plains of North Dakota whose seeds then blew westward after a time.
The last vestiges of this culture still sit quietly in our family homes. It presents itself to us as Pysanky resting in cabinets, as a little jar of dill in a cupboard, as vyshyvanka that hang in closets, as varenyky rolled out on a countertop. Strands of embroidery whose fountainhead is now, at this current moment, being bombed into obliteration at the behest of a dictator. Whose people are once again being targeted mercilessly and without warrant.
The story we are seeing unfold in Ukraine seems to write itself. The West will flood the country with munitions, proxies will develop, factions will form, mercenaries will be deployed. We have seen what Russia did to Chechnya, to Syria. Humanitarian corridors are being ignored. All of the pontificating and scolding regarding NATO expansion accomplishes nothing other than to excuse the actions of a single, irrational actor. One who poisons his political opponents, jails detractors and helms what can only be described as a police state.
Regardless of the route, the destabilization of Ukraine is already well and truly underway. A country that has historically been a feast for crows will continue to sacrifice itself, against its will, to imperialism and ethnic erasure. Ghosts of the Bush Doctrine will continue to haunt innocent people, just as it did in Iraq. When phrases like “preemptive strikes” are bandied about by Belarus’ Lukashenko, you begin to understand that Ukraine, like other states before it, is being dragged into total war.
It will experience the push and pull of asymmetrical warfare and traditional interstate conflict. I am afraid of non-governmental actors (militias) taking advantage of power vacuums as the Ukrainian state scrambles to mobilize its populations against a Russia that understands the anarchic nature of international relations very well.
A Russia that understands Ukraine will be left to defend itself. That state sovereignty will win out against the responsibility to protect.
I am not Ukrainian. Nor am I Afghan, Yemeni, Congolese or Syrian. I watch these atrocities unfold from the comfort of my home an ocean or a continent away. I think of the tenacity of these people and the resilience I wish they did not have to foster. Human embodiments of Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s final lines in “Ulysses:” “Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will to strive, to seek, to find and not to yield.”
Please consider donating to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees as they continue to provide basic necessities for so many displaced peoples. The ones caught between state actors, madmen and the fallout of war.
The ones who could have so very easily been my grandmother, my father, myself, my own children.
