Greater Idaho — the answer to all our problems — or not. We call it the urban–rural divide. Some think the best way to deal with it is to move our state lines and become part of Idaho, where their values are more aligned with those of the Gem State.
I suggest the urban–rural divide has been part of our history since early statehood. It is a difference in lifestyles and cultures, one not being better than another, just the choices we make in how we live and fit into our communities.
I would also suggest that no matter where we live, we generally share several core values. We want safety, clean water, a healthy environment, good youth education and access to affordable health care and housing. We want opportunities for ourselves, our families, and our communities. We want good roads, equitable taxes, and good governance.
Why can’t we come together around these common values and not waste our time and tax dollars exploring a “cut-and-run” solution?
A change in state lines would have all kinds of consequences. A new tax system, new addresses for everyone, including all accounts and organizations. New congressional districts for state and federal representation. Licenses and certifications we now have in Oregon would need to be changed, at no small expense to individuals.
Health care systems designed for Oregonians may not work in Idaho. Water law is not the same. County records would all need to be updated and changed. Transportation systems and signage would change. State employees would be at risk as Idaho does not fully align agencies, policies and regulations with Oregon. Tribal communities who have developed relationships with Oregon officials and agencies would need to start over.
There would be many other consequences as well. In addition, the rapid population growth in the Treasure Valley is fostering their own urban–rural divide.
Whether you live east or west of the Cascades, we are Oregonians and we need each other. Per capita, we benefit from the distribution of tax dollars. Life is different, but no less stressful for those living west of the Cascades. Our agricultural products flow to the west, and services and tourism flow to the east.
Complex problems are not often “solvable.” The best we can do is figure out ways of coping with them. It seems that instead of allocating tax dollars to exploring a state line change, those efforts would be better spent in trying to deal with the issues head on.
The first thing to do would be to identify the true issues in the rural–urban divide, not just the bumper sticker emotions. Between the governor’s office, the Legislature and community leaders, could a bipartisan, east-west commission or task force be set up to begin identifying ways of agreeing on common ground, acknowledging and respecting differences and finding ways to better cope with our differences?
There may be other options. Whatever is done, however, should be a concerted effort to bridge the gap where we can, by finding means of coping with this long-time issue. Rural and urban cultures need each other. We are all Oregonians, and we should be able to improve east-west relationships respectfully without cutting and running to Idaho.
Jeff Blackwood retired from a career with the U.S. Forest Service and is a member of the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition.
