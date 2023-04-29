Two important reports were released last month that address our changing climate.
The first is the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, sponsored by the United Nations. While its findings on our trajectory toward a warming climate reflect previous findings, the report increases the urgency for action at all levels. One of the major emphasis items is that “Averting dangerous warming requires a substantial reduction in overall fossil fuel use.” This once again highlights fossil fuels as a major cause of our warming climate.
This report emphasizes that what is needed is political will from the powerful entities that profit from fossil fuels — corporations, banks and governments. According to the report, these entities are the primary barriers to changing our planet’s fate.
The second report is a biennial assessment directed by the Oregon legislature, the “Oregon Climate Assessment.” The report was coordinated by the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University. The Oregon Legislative Assembly charges OCCRI with a biennial assessment of the state of climate change science, including biological, physical and social science, as it relates to Oregon and the likely effects of climate change on our state.
These reports clearly identify the major sources of greenhouse gases, along with adaptation/mitigation needed to significantly reduce emissions. They also suggest more public engagement is needed along with ramping up the overall sense of urgency. Time and delays are not our friends.
Slowing down the adverse effects of climate change will take substantial systemic and cultural changes. While major shifts away from fossil fuels and other major sources of greenhouse gases will take time, there are things that we can and should do now, if possible, as individuals and communities.
Reducing food waste, repairing items when we can, resisting upgrading products when what we have serves our needs, reducing unnecessary travel, being more disciplined in the clothes we buy and taking advantage of home energy efficiency incentives are all things we can do to save money and reduce our impacts. The EOC3.org website has many more ideas.
The most significant reductions in the rate of global warming will come from big reductions in the use of fossil fuels. Government policies and incentives at all levels will continue to drive these reductions, but must be done with support of corporations, banks and others currently invested in fossil fuels. Project Drawdown is a great resource for not only understanding the science and the need for action, but also the optimism in knowing that we have many solutions at hand that can help us enjoy a better future.
While it is easy to throw up our hands and say there is nothing I can do, despair brings paralysis that we can ill afford. Our most important tool is our vote, especially for candidates with an awareness of our vulnerabilities, urgency and with the will to act.
At the end of the day, if elected officials at various levels of government aren’t taking climate change seriously, no amount of actions on the part of individuals are going to make a large difference. We can all contribute to reducing the adverse impacts of our changing climate through our actions, engagement and especially our votes.
In doing so, we will be doing our part to protect our future and most importantly, the future well-being of generations to come.
Jeff Blackwood retired from a career with the U.S. Forest Service and is a member of the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition.
