Two important reports were released last month that address our changing climate.

The first is the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, sponsored by the United Nations. While its findings on our trajectory toward a warming climate reflect previous findings, the report increases the urgency for action at all levels. One of the major emphasis items is that “Averting dangerous warming requires a substantial reduction in overall fossil fuel use.” This once again highlights fossil fuels as a major cause of our warming climate.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Jeff Blackwood retired from a career with the U.S. Forest Service and is a member of the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.