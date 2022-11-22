Mismanagement of public lands. This bumper sticker phase is often used, yet the complexities are seldom explored. As a society, we are long on finger pointing and short on solutions.
Public lands are unique in that it doesn’t matter if you are a CEO of a multi-national corporation or a temporary worker at a fast-food joint. As citizen-owners of these public lands, we have equal access and equal say in how they are managed. Powerful entities may have political influence on what happens on public lands, but we must never forget these lands belong to all of us. With that, there are many different interests in what these lands provide.
The US Forest Service, for example, is a multiple-use agency by law. That creates multiple and often conflicting interests. What a rancher grazing cattle on public land may see as good stewardship may be seen by others as damaging to the landscape. When forest stands are thinned to help make them more resilient, others may see it as damaging wildlife habitat or destroying pristine views. Some want to drive their RVs wherever while others want the solitude afforded by road closures. County commissioners may have a strong interest in maximizing revenues to help with roads and schools. It seems that if programs and activities don’t serve an individual’s interest, it must be mismanagement.
While people are quick to use the term mismanagement, it is mostly referring to overly dense forests and the wildfire risk associated with this. National forests in the Blue Mountains have a long history of thinning and prescribed burning. In the past ten years tens of thousands of acres have been thinned and underburned. This is complex and challenging work.
There is little doubt that many forest stands are overstocked and stressed. Many factors have contributed to this, including the exclusion of natural fires, past logging practices and political pressures of removing the big old trees while leaving a dense understory. Legislated boundaries such as Wilderness, and budgets and workforces too small to keep up with the needs for fuel reduction also contribute to these challenges.
What generally needs to be thinned and removed are small diameter, low valued trees that often may not pay their way to market. Much of the land in the Blues is steep, rugged and not well accessed. Often, even by harvesting larger diameter trees, the logistics make it economically unfeasible. Much of the more accessible land has already been harvested multiple times. Many hundreds of thousands of acres are in designated Wilderness or other land allocation where active management such as tree harvesting is off limits.
Prescribed burning is another challenge. Many forest stands need to have some type of fuels reduction before burning is safe. Planning a prescribed burn is complex requiring approval at multiple organizational levels. It is a puzzle to line up fuel types, weather, fuel moisture, contingency plans and the physical nature of the land. In addition, due to air quality concerns, the actual number of “burn days” are very limited. As with any business, there are no risk-free undertakings.
The big ringer in all of this is our changing climate. From all over, climate scientists predict more extreme weather events, whether droughts, heat domes, floods or heavy rains. We are experiencing them now. Although over 98% of all wildfires are quickly controlled, dry, hot and windy conditions can rapidly push small fires into big ones.
Normally when a lightening storm hits, there are multiple new fire starts. Managers need to assess the overall situation, set priorities and distribute firefighting resources accordingly. Fires in the backcountry that are in rough terrain and are not readily accessible are important, but often priorities go to those threatening towns, private property or are a risk to public safety. When weather conditions hit as we have recently experienced, these fires can grow quickly where firefighting forces cannot safely engage. The tragic loss of homes and property cannot be understated. There is no property or resource, however, worth a human life.
Mismanagement. A politically popular term to throw around. A much more complicated one to understand especially when there are so many factors and interests at play.
Jeff Blackwood retired from a career with the US Forest Service and is a member of the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition.
