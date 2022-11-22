Mismanagement of public lands. This bumper sticker phase is often used, yet the complexities are seldom explored. As a society, we are long on finger pointing and short on solutions.

Public lands are unique in that it doesn’t matter if you are a CEO of a multi-national corporation or a temporary worker at a fast-food joint. As citizen-owners of these public lands, we have equal access and equal say in how they are managed. Powerful entities may have political influence on what happens on public lands, but we must never forget these lands belong to all of us. With that, there are many different interests in what these lands provide.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Jeff Blackwood retired from a career with the US Forest Service and is a member of the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.