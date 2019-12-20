I appreciated your prompt response to my previous email, but was extremely disappointed by the lack of logic in its contents. It has taken me all the past 11 days to find a way to express my disappointment to you. I would not make the effort if I did not believe you to be at heart a person of reason and conscience, one who felt uncomfortable signing (and maybe even composing) the salad of inaccuracies, half-truths and ad hominem attacks that I received.
The educator in me wants to start by reviewing your letter. The first paragraph alludes to the “most vocal impeachment supporters” who have always considered President Trump unfit for office. This is a completely irrelevant non sequitur. Yes, there are a small handful of congresspeople who fit this description — and the House leaderships, both before and after the midterm elections, have always ignored them. They are are not the reason you will be voting on Wednesday; evidence and sworn testimony are. Attempting such a distraction technique did not start your letter off on a respect-worthy note.
Your second paragraph complained about the impeachment inquiry proceedings, in that they were conducted more privately than those of Presidents Nixon or Clinton. Did you think that your constituents would not know that the difference this time is caused by the nature of the case? The previous crimes and misdemeanors were entirely domestic affairs. This is an international scandal, with security ramifications. It was right and proper that the initial phases be private.
Similarly, the Republican involvement in those private sessions was indeed restricted to the Republicans sitting on the respective committees — as was the Democratic involvement restricted to the members of those committees. That does not equate to anyone being “largely shut out,” as your letter erroneously states. And, yes, certain members “were denied opportunities to ask questions,” but only when those members had consistently demonstrated that they were going to use their questions to improperly try to out the identity of the whistleblower, instead of trying to ascertain the relevant facts of the case. Can we agree that these few colleagues who got lost in an obsession, the only purpose of which could be an opening for ad hominem attacks, should not be considered representatives of the GOP as a whole? They deserve neither your adherence nor your defense.
Your third paragraph rightly implies that impeachment is a serious step, but sadly it includes the mischaracterization of impeachment as “overturning the will of the American people.” That is not at all accurate. The American people elected President Trump to preside honestly and honorably over the executive branch of our government. He has been doing that, more or less, for two years. However, now both his own words and the evidence before Congress indicate that he seriously slipped. It is now the American people’s will that he be held accountable for his mistake. We elected him to be a public servant, not an infallible Pope. We elected you all to uphold the law.
Finally, you concluded that you felt that President’s Trump’s actions do not “rise to the level of impeachment and removal.” Here you disingenuously overstep your bounds. First (and again), it is not your place, as a member of the House, to decide the President’s level of culpability. That is the Senate’s job. Your job is simply to look at what happened and decide whether it is the type of thing that we wish to see presidents continue to do. (Hint: It’s not.) Second, you imply that removal from office is a necessary consequence of impeachment — when no impeached president has ever been removed from office! The main point is to send the message that, like extramarital affairs, torquing of foreign relations for personal political gain is not acceptable.
As for that last point, the evidence before Congress supports everything that was indicated in the President’s own transcript. President Trump asked two favors of President Zelensky: that Ukraine would look into a debunked conspiracy theory about Crowdstrike (though even in the same breath he made the investigation pointless, because the Mueller Investigation had no consequences); and that Ukraine would look into not governmental corruption as a whole, not possible misuse of defense spending, but only into possible impropriety of one member of a board of directors of one private energy company. Neither of those two favors have any significance to European security or U.S. defense spending. However, the first has a significance to President Trump’s reputation, and the second has significance for the reputation of a Democratic challenger. Even if the President had not used the designated aid to leverage these “favors” (and evidence says he did), simply asking was an improper use of executive power. One we do not want to see again.
I have heard in the news that you are hearing party whips tell you this is a test of your loyalty to the party and to this president. Please allow me and my fellow constituents be whips reminding you of your even higher loyalties to our republic, our Constitution and to the truth.
