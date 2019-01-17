For the first time in my memory, I had a sunburn in December. Before further questions are raised concerning my veracity or the issue of climate change, I need to offer an explanation. My wife, Cindy, daughter, Annie, and I left on Christmas Eve for 10 days in New Zealand to embark on the longest vacation (Kiwis would say “holiday”) I’ve ever experienced both in terms of duration and miles traveled.
One of Cindy’s longest-term friends has lived in Christchurch for just over 20 years and they decided it was time for a visit. As an added bonus, we could celebrate the New Year by watching Mandi perform one of her gigs as an accomplished Kiwi singer. Because Annie is a senior in high school and curious about the world beyond the boundaries of our farm, we thought it appropriate to make this a presumptive graduation gift to her. As an aside, I feel compelled to divulge that nearly five years ago on the occasion of son Willie’s high school graduation, he was given a 40-year-old John Deere combine that he spent time overhauling while we were in the Southern Hemisphere.
Though I would rather spend 13 hours in the seat of a tractor than an Air New Zealand 777 seat, I must confess that I thoroughly enjoyed the trip and thought I might share a few observations therefrom.
First of all, Oregon and New Zealand share many similarities. Both are around 100,000 square miles in area, both have populations in the neighborhood of 4 million (although New Zealand’s population is growing extremely fast), and both are bisected by significant mountain ranges. Both have a traditional economic base in agriculturally related endeavors, yet both have urban numbers that make up around 80 percent of the population as a whole.
As a rule, I found New Zealand to be greener and cleaner than the parts of the U.S. I have visited (25 of 50 states). I did not see near the amount of garbage in the gutter or alongside the road as I’ve come to expect at home. Plastic one-use bags at the grocery store are outlawed as of January 1 (I’d vote in favor of that one) and recycling enjoys a wide appeal. Electric vehicles are more common than here, but that also has a practical element to it. Kiwis tend to commute less than we do and essentially have no domestic oil production. While I observed a fair number of Ford and Chevy vehicles, Japanese-built vehicles are definitely the norm, with essentially no full-size pickup trucks or SUVs. Diesel-engined vehicles are very common and fuel economy is a high priority, which is to be expected when fuel sells for two bucks a liter (that equates to nearly $8 a gallon for those of you scoring along at home).
Speaking of prices per liter, barley pop is commonly priced at around $10 a pint. I couldn’t personally resist the temptation to imbibe even at that price and I found the local beers to be quite good and the conversation at the pubs to be lively and informative; some things are just universal, I suppose.
I was fortunate enough to tour two farm operations while on our trip, both of which were arranged by my new friend, Halcombe. Hal was, by the way, a truly delightful gentleman with an encyclopedic knowledge of his native land. His enthusiasm for New Zealand was unparalleled and I was amazed that he had not yet been appointed Minister of Tourism.
We first visited Gerald and Sue on their cattle and sheep farm (no “ranches” in Kiwi jargon) near Geraldine in the hills overlooking the crop-farming region of the Canterbury Plains. Through his expert work in artificial insemination, Gerald has imported American bloodlines to his herd and has established what must be the premier line of Angus cattle in New Zealand. After suffering a potentially debilitating back injury at age 50, he shifted gears, bought an excavator and established a lime quarry on his place. At age 75, he still works hard and has heart surgery scheduled for late January; he is definitely my kind of people.
Our second ag tour was at the sheep farm and vineyard of an “Air BnB” proprietor named Daryl. Once a typical New Zealand farm where sheep pastures prevailed, Daryl now has joined many of his neighbors and has planted grapes. Interestingly, he has adapted his sheep operation to fit the changing landscape by leasing additional adjacent vineyard lands on which he can graze a couple thousand head. The sheep prune the vines and graze the grass in between rows. He said if timed properly, the sheep won’t eat the grapes and are beneficial to the vineyard. His genuine hospitality and willingness to share his bucolic corner of the world were much appreciated. One of Daryl’s proudest feats was shearing 404 sheep in a nine-hour day in his prime — WOW!
One final observation on New Zealand and its people would relate to their sense of pride and identity. While not at all boastful or overtly patriotic, every town I visited had a simple, yet highly visibly, monument to young men lost in the two world wars. Though seemingly isolated, particularly in the Great War, New Zealanders contributed a great deal. At a time when their entire population was just over one million, approximately 17,000 Kiwis were killed from 1914-1918. For perspective, that would be roughly equivalent to the U.S. sacrificing 5.1 million residents from our current population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.