The Forest Service is proposing to remove the prohibition against logging trees larger than 21 inches that grow in national forests on the east side of the Cascades in Oregon. The probation was put into place when ecological studies demonstrated the critical importance of larger diameter trees to overall forest ecosystem function. That ecological value has not changed, just the agency’s ideas about what constitutes “forest health.”
The agency suggests thinning the forests will enhance the resilience of the forest against the “ravages” of wildfire, bark beetles, and other sources of tree mortality.
The so-called need for “restoration” to what ails the forest by chain saw medicine reflects the agency’s Industrial Forestry Paradigm. By happy coincidence, such chain saw medicine “restoration” happens to provide wood fiber to the timber industry, and typically at a loss to taxpayers.
The Forest Service argues that historically the forests in Eastern Oregon were shaped by frequent low severity fires that did not kill trees, but produced open park-like stands. Relying on limited fire scar studies (which some ecologists assert have methodological problems), which are then extrapolated to the entire eastside forests, the agency claims the denser stands, in particular grand fir stands we find today in some places, are abnormal and a consequence of fire suppression.
But the idea that fir trees were rare, and forests were open and park-like, is disputed by other researchers. In a study that looked at dry conifer forests, including in the Blue Mountains, the researchers concluded that “reconstructed tree density shows that dry forests commonly thought to have been open and park-like instead had higher historical mean tree densities and large areas of dense trees. Second, shade-tolerant firs, considered historically uncommon in dry forests, were common in some landscapes.”
They go on to conclude: “The actual condition of the forest on the ground found that only 23% of the Blue Mountains had open forests and that large expanses of high density stands occurred.”
This is nearly the opposite condition of the Forest Service’s assertions and this undercuts the Forest Service’s justification for eliminating the 21-inch rule. Of course, the agency ignores research that does not support its inherent Industrial Forestry bias.
A further problem has to do with the agency’s institutional bias toward logging. Even if the forests of today are denser than in the past, it does not follow that natural mortality from wildfire, beetles, drought is higher.
What the agency doesn’t acknowledge is that healthy forest ecosystems require significant sources of tree mortality. The so-called “healthy” forest that the Forest Service promotes will result in biologically degraded forest ecosystem.
Dead trees provide food and shelter to many plants and animals. By some estimates, more species depend on dead trees than live trees. These species live in mortal fear of “green” forests, which is the ultimate expression of the Industrial Forestry Paradigm.
Indeed, the second-highest biodiversity in forest ecosystems occurs after high severity wildfires kill most of all living trees.
However, due to the Industrial Forestry worldview bias, the Forest Service views any source of tree mortality as antithetical to forest “health.” Forest “health” is not the same as forest ecosystem health.
Logging does not “restore” forest ecosystems. It removes the snags and down wood that is critical wildlife habitat for many species of animals and plants. It removes carbon that is stored in those trees. It compacts soils and spreads weeds. Logging roads fragment forest habitat and provide access for ORVs, hunters, and just more human disturbance for wildlife.
Allowing natural processes to thin the forest or select which trees have the best attributes to survive is how you preserve healthy forest ecosystems. Chain saw medicine, the favored response of the timber industry for restoration, is not the solution: it is the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.