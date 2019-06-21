If Oregonians are lucky, the legislative clock will run out before lawmakers make House Bill 2005 law. The bill creates a new and expensive insurance program to provide paid family, medical or “safe” leave to almost every working person in the state. Safe leave would be available to employees who have been victims of harassment, stalking, domestic violence and the like or whose dependents or minor children have been victims.
Giving workers paid time off to deal with their personal lives, whether the problem is illness, the appearance of a new child, or personal safety is a good idea. That said, the decision should be left to the employer, not mandated by the state. Currently workers may take unpaid family and medical leave under both state and federal law.
This bill has all the problems a state-run program might be expected to have.
Among them, employers who needed to replace workers on leave could run into problems because the bill makes clear workers on leave could have their old jobs back with no loss of seniority or other benefits. Jobs with highly technical work requirements might be hard to fill on a temporary basis. That’s just for starters.
The measure would set up a state insurance program and trust fund that would pay for leave, with employees providing 60% of the funds through a payroll tax of up to 1% and employers providing the remaining 40%.
In addition, the Legislative Fiscal Office estimates the bill would cost the state Employment Department more than $15.5 million in the 2019-21 biennium, and nearly $38 million in the following biennium. Too, government at all levels would be required to pay into the insurance fund for their employees, as would private employers with more than 25 employees.
Cost and a complex set of rules regarding record-keeping aside, HB 2005 would allow the state to obtain liens against all personal and real property of anyone, employer or employee, who failed to repay too-generous benefits or missed tax payments into the program. That, in turn, could lead to the seizure and sale of the employee’s or employer’s property.
Oregon already is considered a tough place to do business, with high personal income taxes, a plethora of regulations on everything from wages to time off, in addition to some of the most restrictive land use laws in the country. This measure would only make that reputation worse, and it should be allowed to die.
