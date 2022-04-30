Blue Mountain Community College has announced the layoff of 10 full-time faculty. Do they expect to actually get rid of all 10?
No.
The aim is to throw a whole bunch of challenges up knowing full well that half of it is pure nonsense, but which will serve to distract and deflect from the real issues, while using up finite resources of attention and efforts to resist. Laying off Linc Debunce (who teaches anthropology and geography) in the name of financial necessity is pure nonsense.
Linc’s classes have the fewest empty seats and the lowest overhead cost. His classes yield the highest budget surplus and support the very high-cost career-technical courses the administration claims are the “real” purpose of a community college. They have slated him for removal so the leadership of the faculty union must contend with his case and thus can devote less time and energy to saving the jobs of others not as financially viable.
What is the purpose of BMCC? Should it be primarily a tech school? Has it been?
For all its talk about serving students, the aims of the new administration at the college run counter to what students have demanded and signed up for over the past 10 years. Sure, there have been issues with enrollment during the pandemic. What feature of our society hasn’t been disrupted? Will our anxiety about sickness never abate? Will the smooth flow of commodities and products never return? Of course, it will.
And so will enrollments at BMCC. So long as there are no radical changes to the offerings, it will return to something that approximates what they were three years ago. If the administration tries to turn BMCC into a trade school, they will really have financial problems. Few of the tech programs are self-supporting. Certainly, none yield a budget surplus like Linc Debunce’s classes. The last thing the BMCC administration should be doing is stirring up an already unstable mess.
What has contributed to low enrollments? One answer: the college administrative information system, the system that handles registrations, finance, student records, data processing, everything. Five years ago, the college knew it had to move to a new AIS. It has been four years of nothing but delays and malfunction from the get-go.
For two years I have heard nothing but frustration from students trying to register and faculty members trying to get any information out of the system. Was everyone invited to have a role in choosing the new system? No.
In particular, the computer science faculty members were dismissed when they raised concerns about the process whereby the new computer system was chosen and implemented. The very same faculty members who now, out of desperation, the administration has turned to in order to salvage a working registration system from the completely catastrophic mess they ended up with. So, it’s faculty’s fault that enrollments are down? Hardly.
The college administration claims it needs layoffs because faculty salaries are “top heavy” compared to other community colleges. Almost all BMCC faculty members have been here a long time and so are at the top of the salary step schedule since raises for faculty are scheduled by years of service.
However, the average faculty salary at BMCC is lower than the statewide average, and the percentage of general fund dollars BMCC devotes to full-time faculty salaries is among the lowest in the state. If the college gets rid of 10 on-campus faculty members, Clatsop Community College, a college with two-thirds the number of students, will have more full-time faculty members with a general fund that is a third less than BMCC’s. How do they manage? Not like BMCC apparently.
It is time the college realizes that the wealth of experience in the full-time faculty is an asset, not a liability. Experience counts for something in every profession, especially in education. The college administration needs to abandon its planned radical changes and focus on the real issue: putting together an efficient and effective administration that can provide our community with the college it wants and needs.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.