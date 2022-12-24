O'HANLON

Virginia Douglas, principal of P.S. 31 in lower Manhattan, decorates her Christmas tree in New York City on Dec. 15, 1951. When she was 8, the former Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the New York Sun asking, “Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?” Her letter evoked the famous Santa Claus editorial in 1897, which said, “Yes, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist.”

 AP Photo, File

Editor’s note: The following editorial, written by Francis P. Church, first appeared in The New York Sun in 1897. It was an immediate sensation and became one of the most famous editorials ever written.

We take pleasure in answering thus prominently the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun:

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.