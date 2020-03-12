Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order Tuesday directing state agencies to significantly slash carbon emissions, a move that may not be unexpected, but one that ultimately makes a bad situation worse.
Brown’s actions come after the 2020 Legislature had a meltdown over the issue and Republican lawmakers departed the Oregon Capitol.
The carbon emission limit plan has been on the Democratic legislative agenda now for more than two years and in that time it has produced not much more than hot debate, angst and political gridlock.
Brown should get credit for her determination, but the carbon emission agenda is one that has failed on the legislative stage and it will now most likely face a myriad of legal challenges as the governor moves forward with her plan.
Essentially, Brown directed state agencies to reduce the state’s carbon emissions and the Legislature’s Emergency Board voted to furnish $5 million to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to begin drafting regulations to reach that goal.
Local politicians, like Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, are now looking through the governor’s plan and, for the most part, reserving final judgement. Smith, though, did rightly point out Tuesday that one concern of the executive order is how it could impact local food processors in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
That is a valid concern and one residents should watch carefully. That’s because, as Smith pointed out, the local region competes on a global scale. Unlike 50 or 60 years ago, the local farmer, rancher and food processor faces competition from other nations who do not have the same type of commitment to the environment that Oregon does.
While the right move now may be to coldly evaluate the governor’s executive order and its impact, the truth is the overall carbon emission limit proposal needs to fade away. In its place, lawmakers should work together to find a compromise to help the state be successful rather than tearing its political fabric apart over a flashpoint issue.
